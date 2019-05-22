Spotlight On: Bridgehampton

Welcome to our new series where we take a look at one of the East End's neighborhoods. We'll discover what makes it so special to live in and what the housing stock is like.

"Bridgehampton is great for so many reasons; its central location to all things Hamptons for one," says Saunders agent Christopher Covert. As the geographic center of the Hamptons (from the canal to Montauk), Bridgehampton is very close to almost everything. And Bridgehampton Commons is a very handy shopping center. Dana Trotter, a Sotheby's agent, agrees. "Bridgehampton feels like the bullseye of the Hamptons because it's convenient to all of the surrounding towns, which all offer different amenities like the great restaurants and boating life in Sag Harbor, the great shopping in East Hampton and Southampton and all the little hamlets in between."

But for equestrienne Trotter, it's all about the horses. "Bridgehampton is known for its horse country and farm stands. Lovely farm field vistas with paddocks and horses create a feeling of tranquility," she says. "There's a special place in my heart for Bridgehampton because I grew up riding across many of the farm fields here!" Even if you're not horsey, "There are numerous lifestyle properties that offer more acreage, reserve views, and the chance to appreciate natural beauty."

A current listing of Trotter's (above) offers a wide swathe of greensward. Asking $6.595 million, the property, on 1.4 acres, is close to the ocean. The 6200 square foot French style house features 6 bedrooms and 5.5 baths.

One thing Covert values about Bridgehampton is "you don't generally have some of the restrictions village municipalities have placed on building codes, which allows for more relative freedom for owners to build and create as they wish." That will come in handy for the purchaser of his listing called Jobs Point. 474 & 478 Jobs Lane are being sold together, two single and separate parcels offering 2.3 acres on Mecox Bay. Covert adds, "They're flag lots, with future ocean views just a few hundred feet to the beach. This is a truly unique opportunity for someone to create a two home compound in a triple-A Prime location." Asking price is $16.45 million.

If that's a little steep, Covert mentions another listing of his, 111 Pointe Mecox Lane, which has now been reduced to under $6 million. "Where else," he says, "can you get a nice four bedroom plus studio home, on a one acre waterfront flag lot with waterside pool and dock with ocean views at this price? Update, renovate, and chill."