Spotlight On: Water Mill

Welcome to our new series where we take a look at one of the East End's neighborhoods. We'll discover what makes it so special to live in and what the housing stock is like.

Water Mill is a little town that offers all the best of the Hamptons in one central spot. Frank Bodenchak, an agent with Sotheby's, says, "Water Mill is a fantastic quiet hamlet, with the most gorgeous waterfront settings along Mecox Bay and farm view settings in preserved areas from Edge of Woods and Deerfield Road, to Mecox Road and Paul's Lane." Terry Cohen, from Saunders, agrees. "Water Mill is a great area with its own cachet. Some of my favorite spots are Bistro Ete, Hampton Coffee, Soul Cycle, and Barry's Bootcamp. Or I love just a quiet stroll in the neighborhood."

Cohen's listing pictured here is a stunning property with a 2600 square foot cottage, pool and dock on 0.93 acres south of the highway. She says, "The house itself is charming, but there is also the possibility of building a 10,000 square foot house in its place. Not many waterfronts have those features." Asking price is $8.495 million.

Lori MacGarva at Town & Country is repping an interesting listing this summer (above). She says, "This is an estate, built in 1906, that was part of the area surrounding the Water Mill Golf Course back in the 1920s. There was no highway running through then. The house is owned by the Best family, of Best and Co. department stores, who purchased the house in the 1930s. It has been in their family to this day. A very special family compound, the property offers three houses, a swimming pool on the expansive water side of the property, and multiple sheds. It is a step back in time and cannot be duplicated." There's almost six acres of land; ask is $7.9 million.

Bodenchak and fellow Sotheby's agent (and wife) Dawn Bodenchak both build and sell homes. Two of their latest are 2 Mill Farm Lane (above) and 474 Edge of Woods in Water Mill. Bodenchak says, "The two stunning new constructions offer field views and so many design upgrades. Fantastic bang for the buck in the $4.25-4.75 million price bracket." 2 Mill Farm Lane is 6000 square feet on 0.75 of an acre, asking $4.775 million, while 474 Edge of Woods is 8200 square feet, set on one acre.