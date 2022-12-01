Springs Farmhouse on Two Acres Lists for $3.25 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A farmhouse in the historic part of Springs is new to the market, listed with Beate V. Moore of Sotheby’s International Realty for $3.25 million.

Set on two-plus acres, the home’s “plain facade hides an interior of effortless style and taste,” the listing says.

A light-filled kitchen/dining room flows into the living room, which faces the porch and garden.

The property is split into “multiple summer living spaces” according to the listing. There is a square pool, covered porches, specimen trees, fruit bushes and flower gardens.

Located away from the hustle and bustle, the house is also moments to boating on Acabonac Harbor.

[Listing: 146 Old Stone Highway, East Hampton | Broker: Beate V. Moore, Sotheby’s International Realty] GMAP