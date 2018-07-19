A Stunning Queen Anne in Water Mill Asking $2.3 Million

This beauty has had an interesting history. It was originally built in 1885 on Deerfield Road, and then, as was fairly common back then, moved to Montauk Highway in 1900. Then it was moved again to its current position on Mill Pond Lane. It's owned by well known interior designer Richard Keith Langham.

What strikes us most about the property now is the owner's bold, confident use of unusual color. (We're so excited to see a house decorated with actual colors instead of plain white!) The entrance features a porch kitted out in a pretty coral shade, which matches the house's shutters.

The living room is painted in a deep purple accented with a pale green. For even more color, we love how the bird lithographs on the wall have mats in different shades.

In the sunroom and kitchen, more of the same tones continue: a pale coral in the kitchen and an aqua in the sunroom. A deep, saturated aqua recurs in the stunning pool house. Of course there's a lovely pool in the 0.92 of acre property.

The house, listed by Ginger Thoerner and Debby Koster at Compass, is 3260 square feet with four bedrooms and four baths and a view of Mill Pond. The asking price seems about right--the house is walking distance to town and does border the train tracks. Those issues aside (how many trains go through there a day, anyway?), this is a complete winner.

For more, click here. 265 Mill Pond Lane, Water Mill