Conservation Incentive for Suffolk County Water Authority Customers

Ahead of the summer, Suffolk County Water Authority is trying to get customers to jump on board with two new conservation policies.

In January, the water authority board passed two resolutions, including an incentive, targeted at stronger conservation policies following the “tremendous strain on the water system due to peak irrigation demand, excessive heat and drought conditions” during the summer of 2022, according to a press release.

“The conservation of water is essential to not only the operations of our water system, but to maintaining the natural resources we are grateful to have here on Long Island,” said Patrick Halpin, Chairman of the Suffolk County Water Authority.

“The passage and implementation of these resolutions is a monumental action by the Suffolk County Water Authority, proving our commitment to providing the finest quality drinking water for not only our current customers, but all the customers to come,” he said.

The first resolution requires irrigation use based on an odd-even schedule combined with a prohibition of watering between the hottest parts of the day.

“Simply put, if your home or business is an odd number, you would water on odd days, and not on even days. If your home or business is an even number, you would water on even days,” the statement said.

No one is to water during the hottest parts of the day, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., when water is least likely to penetrate plants and grass.

The second resolution provides an expanded incentive for those who use water-saving methods in and around their home.

The Authority’s Water Wise Account Credit Program will allow the customer to now earn an account credit of up to $250 per account for three years, if they purchase water-conserving devices, such as a rain sensor, pool cover or smart irrigation device, and use them in their home.

The credit has been limited to $50 per account.

“While the natural aquifers we have here on Long Island are plentiful, they are not bottomless,” said Suffolk County Water Authority Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey Szabo. “Being cautious and mindful of how and when we use this precious resource will guarantee it is there for generations to come. These new policies are aimed to not only to conserve water and protect the water supply system, but also to educate the residents and public on water conservation practices.”

Both resolutions took effective February 1, 2023, for all Suffolk County Water Authority customers.

