Summer in the Hamptons Means Antiques Shows

Ah, summer in the Hamptons. What could be better? Sand, surf, sun, and antiques shows. And our favorite is the one put on by the East Hampton Historical Society. This year's show, which is Saturday and Sunday, July 21 and 22, at historic Mulford Farm, features more than 50 dealers. The preview cocktail party is Friday, July 20.

Personally, we're in search of staddle stones, Arts & Crafts, and vintage textiles. What do other people look for? "Some people are talking about "Modern Nostalgia" as they focus on trends in collecting and interior design for the season," says Richard Barons, Senior Museum Curator of the East Hampton Historical Society. "Posters, plank-seat kitchen chairs, art student paintings from the '60's, folk art bird houses and said that even quilts were selling again. It might be time to come home to a room filled with warmth and comfort--a hideaway curated with an international blend ranging from beach to Bauhaus."

Antiques dealer and East Hampton Antiques Show Manager Brian Ferguson (who's racked up 45 years of experience) says, "The best is always desirable. The market is changing - for the past 15 to 20 years mid-century modern was hot. Now I see clients mixing modern with the top of the line 18th and 19th century furniture, art and folk art. By curating with restraint and cherry-picking the best from each period, you can create tremendous visual appeal. That's how you achieve the wow factor!"

Who can argue? Tickets for the show are $10 ($20 early admission), with tickets for the cocktail party starting at $150 ($100 for the under-40s).

See you there! We're the one explaining to everyone how to pronounce "Georg Jensen."