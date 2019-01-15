A Very Attractive and Tasteful Family Home in Westhampton Beach for $2 Million

Some of the houses in Westhampton Beach, particularly along Dune Road, are just not to our taste. They're all squished together and generally ungainly. But there are also many really lovely places, particularly in the historic areas, that we just adore. This property is not old, having been built in 1999 by quality builder Ben Krupinski, but it's still really very tasteful and homey. The house, interestingly enough, sits on land that was once owned by Basil O'Connor, the founder of the March of Dimes, the former head of the American Red Cross, and a trusted advisor to Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

The four bedroom house includes some very appealing features, including the fireplace in the kitchen--and how much do we love the folk-art signs the owners have scattered around the place? a lot!--a huge bonus room being used as a kids' playroom, and a spacious junior master on the ground floor set up as a den.

Everything is in tip top condition, from the white kitchen to the marble bathrooms. Of course, out back is a gunite pool and spa. Total square footage of the house, repped by Ashley Farrell at Corcoran (who also sold the house next door last summer for $3.2 million), is 4,295, and the plot size is 0.65 of an acre.

6 Michaels Way, Westhampton Beach