Ten Questions for Enzo Morabito

is well known in the Hamptons for his aerial ads flying over the beaches in summer. One of the few brokers just as knowledgeable on either side of the canal, Morabito has had many jobs over the years, ranging from lifeguard to teacher to nightclub owner.

BTH Where did you grow up? How long had your family lived there?

EM I grew up in Italy until I was 9 years old and then my family moved to Bellport, Long Island. The government and economy were unstable, so my father sold his olive oil business and moved all seven of us.

BTH How did you wind up in the Hamptons?

EM I first discovered the Hamptons surfing when I was around fifteen! My surfing days are over now, though.

BTH What did you do before you were an agent?

EM I've had a very diversified life, including being a junior high school teacher, promoter for music acts and boxing matches (with events at Nassau Coliseum and Madison Square Garden), and a night club owner. I've enjoyed them all, but none of them as much as what I'm doing now.

BTH What do you like to do in your spare time?

EM Spending time with my family and reading or listening to books. My favorite kinds of books vary, but lately I've been reading a lot of fiction. One of my favorites is The Boys in the Boat.

BTH If you weren't an agent, what would be your dream job?

EM I would be a movie director! My favorite directors include Federico Fellini, Ingmar Bergman, Francis Ford Coppola, and Martin Scorsese.

BTH What are some of the best things about being an agent in the Hamptons?

EM I love the competition, meeting new people, and being a problem solver. In a deal, some problem always comes up, but we agents can handle anything.

BTH What are some of the drawbacks of being an agent? Do people think it's easy?

EM There aren't any--I love it! But it's definitely not easy; otherwise, every agent would be successful.

BTH What do you think of the Hamptons real estate market right now?

EM It has become a buyer's market, and the best way to convert a buyer's market into a seller's market is by pricing your property properly. That being said, we are doing extremely well!

BTH Do you think 2019 will be a good year in real estate? Why or why not?

EM I believe it's going to be an excellent year for experienced brokers. We feel very strongly about Sag Harbor. The mixture of different price ranges gives Sag Harbor a dynamic that no other town has, which is extremely positive. In fact, we are moving my team's east of the canal office from Bridgehampton to Sag Harbor this coming week!