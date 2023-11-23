Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

As we gather this Thanksgiving, let us reflect on all that we are thankful for at the start of this holiday season. With all that is going on in the world, we asked some of the busiest real estate agents on the East End to take a moment and share with us what they are most thankful for this year. We asked to hear about the organizations they are most thankful for and the ones they hope others will support not only this holiday season but all year long.

Judi Desiderio

Town & Country Real Estate

East Hampton

“There’s so much to be thankful for living on our beautiful East End. When I reflect on giving special thanks, I would like to mention first responders, police, firefighters, EMS, rescue personnel and service men and women — those who risk their lives every day for the safety of all of us. These people remind us what true giving is. From the Tunnel to Towers Foundation to our local fire and ambulance departments, let’s all give THANKS for the sacrifice they give every day of their time, efforts and knowledge.”

Mala Sander

The Corcoran Group

Sag Harbor

“This year, more than ever, I’m grateful to live in a safe and supportive community that is filled with art and beauty. I’m especially grateful for the local treasure that is the Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor. Led by Tracy Mitchell and Scott Schwartz, it is a non-profit that brings innovative theater and other programming to the community. It’s a hub of education, motivation, and cultural gatherings. From their wildly popular Comedy Club to Main Stage Theater productions, special events, workshops, and Kids Theater Camps, they bring joy year-round. For more information, you can visit baystreet.org and experience the magic that is the Bay Street Theater!”

Lisa Maysonet

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Westhampton Beach

“This Thanksgiving my heart overflows with gratitude for the precious gift of family, the ability to make a difference in the lives of others, and the countless blessings that grace my life each day. I am especially thankful for God’s Love We Deliver which prepares and delivers food to people who are too sick to shop or cook for themselves and The Covenant House which provides love, shelter and hope to young people facing homelessness. I am also thankful for the Daniel Gale Foundation which supports several local organizations in my community. May this season be a reminder of the abundance of love, joy, and togetherness. Wishing you all a Thanksgiving filled with warmth, appreciation, and cherished moments shared with loved ones.”

Hailey McGowin

Brown Harris Stevens

Southampton

“Despite the Hamptons’ reputation of wealth and luxury, charitable foundations out here have their hands full year-round, especially during the holidays and colder months. Heart of the Hamptons is serving many East End families and demand for their services has skyrocketed in the last five years. Every season, they go above and beyond to provide assistance of all kinds. Be sure to support the Heart of the Hamptons Polar Bear Plunge on Dec. 9 at Coopers Beach in Southampton Village. We all are learning the personal benefits of cold plunging, do it for a great cause. The holidays are often a time we remember those we have lost, and an organization that is often overlooked is the East End Hospice Kanas Center in Westhampton. They have shepherded several of our family members’ last days, providing comfort, counseling, and grace to their guests and their families. My favorite thing they do is Camp Good Grief. It’s for young people who have lost family. Grief can weigh heavy in the holidays, and they lessen the burden more than many realize. South Fork Bakery is growing and turning out some of the most treasured treats of the season. Their pies, blondies, and brownies are the perfect addition to a holiday party, and they are ensuring differently-abled adults have an opportunity to develop skills and produce edible joy for the community.”

Julie Pinkwater

Douglas Elliman

Pinkwater Metzger Team

Bridgehampton

“The need in the Hamptons can often go overlooked, with food insecurities being a critical issue. In response, Citarella has begun a program of donating food twice a week to the East Hampton Pantry, The Retreat and Heart of the Hamptons. While this does not fully address the local food insecurities, the Citarella program is a help and something I am proud of as it was an opportunity our Bridgehampton office manager, Barbara Mattson and I had a part in initiating. Another great community-building organization is the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons. Through their continued community activities throughout the year, they raise money and bring in volunteers to work with the animals. This work includes the Walk to the Sea, which brings in local businesses and donations, and we were happy that Douglas Elliman was able to bring friends and family together this year by creating teams to compete in the fundraising. Being a part of the Hamptons community goes beyond donations with these organizations, as it encourages providing time and thoughtful conversation.”

Nancy Cervelli

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Cutchogue

“I am very thankful for the organizations on the North Fork who work tirelessly year-round to help those less fortunate. Many of these organizations depend on volunteers who give so much of their time, and I am thankful to be a part of some of these organizations. As a member of the Southold Rotary Club, we participate in community activities in addition to raising money through fundraising, allowing us to help various local organizations. A few that we support are Maureen’s Haven, the local Scouts, many youth programs, local food pantries and veterans programs. Globally, we support disaster relief, eradication of polio and Gift of Life, among others. Maureen’s Haven is one of those organizations, through Southold Rotary that I have participated in. With the help of dedicated volunteers throughout the winter months, homeless men and women are given a warm place to sleep, nutritious meals, clothing, compassion and respect from the volunteers. The North Fork Parish Outreach is another organization I am happy to support. Through their food pantry, they serve families in need especially as the population of those with food insecurity continues to grow. Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty is also involved in our local community. Being a member of the Daniel Gale Foundation Advisory Board enables us to support our Community through programs such as the Center for Advocacy Support Transformation (CAST), the East End Lions Club, and others. We are all very fortunate to live in this wonderful place where so many give of themselves to help others not just during the Holiday season, but all year long.”

Brianna Ottati

Douglas Elliman

Mackay | Dixon Team

Sag Harbor

“This holiday season I feel more thankful than ever to be able to live close to my family including my five siblings, my niece and my parents, as well as having my pup with me at all times. I am also very grateful for my work family and such a close-knit, successful team. One truly special organization that I hope everyone keeps in mind this holiday season is the Southampton Day Care Center (SDCC). The SDCC is a nonprofit daycare that survives solely on donations and grants while maintaining a healthy and happy atmosphere for the little ones in our community. Unfortunately, on the East End, we lack affordable daycare which is so extremely important for families that need to find a safe space for their children while they work long hours. If you care to get involved or donate please contact me!”

