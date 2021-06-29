The Original Site of the Hayground Windmill Goes to Market

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The original site of the historic Hayground Windmill, on the Water Mill-Bridgehampton border, has just been listed. The home at 171 Hayground Road went to market at $1.375 million, listed with Sotheby’s International Realty’s Maz Crotty.

The 1.4-acre pastoral property offers a two-bedroom, one-bath cottage surrounded by mature landscaping. The lot is classed as multiple residences, according to the listing, as there is also an additional one story building remaining.

The main home offers a large open living and two good size bedrooms, a deck and a screened porch that was built in 1960.

The property overlooks farm fields and does indeed offer many possibilities for the future for a buyer with vision.

It is important to remember what was once there, too. Look no further than where it is located, between the fork at Hayground Road and Windmill Lane.

Built in 1809, the gristmill was one of the last windmills in operation on the East End before it was decommissioned in 1919. While it has been relocated, it is one of 11 surviving 18th and early-19th century wind-powered gristmills on Long Island.

It was temporarily used as a tearoom, before it became the home and studio of Agnes Pelton, a modernist painter who worked there from 1921 for about a decade, and her surroundings are said to have greatly influenced her surreal landscape paintings.

“Pelton was long gone from the Hayground Windmill when in 1950, it was purchased by one Robert Dowling and moved via ox cart to his private East Hampton estate,” according to Atlas Obscura. “It was placed on the National Historic Register in 1978, and as of the mid-’80s, it was one of only 11 historic wind-powered windmills left on Long Island.”

The property is also located mid-way between the hamlet centers of both Bridgehampton and Water Mill, near the Milk Pail and other farm stands.

An open house is being held on Tuesday, June 29, from noon to 2 p.m.

[Listing: 171 Hayground Road, Water Mill |Broker: Maz Crotty, Sotheby’s International Realty] GMAP

