Tips to Make a Home Less Vulnerable to Criminals

Property crimes are perhaps more common than people may realize.

Data from the Council on Criminal Justice indicates residential burglaries declined by 26% in 2023 compared to 2019. However, the Federal Bureau of Investigation indicates there were nearly seven million property-related crimes committed in 2019, which means there were still more than five million such crimes committed in 2023.

Homeowners recognize the importance of protecting themselves, their loved ones, and their valuables. Locking doors at night is one measure of protection anyone can employ, but there are a host of additional steps individuals can take to make their homes less vulnerable to criminals.

Embrace some simple solutions. The Insurance Information Institute recommends utilizing simple security devices such as padlocks, door and window locks, grates, bars, and bolts. These devices may not prevent burglars from entering a home, but they can increase the amount of time it takes criminals to gain access. That can be enough to discourage criminals and also provide extra time for homeowners and neighbors to see and report suspicious individuals lurking around homes.

Periodically assess existing security devices. Locks, security cameras, and additional devices are effective deterrents, but only if they work properly. It is easy to overlook security devices, but routine inspections can ensure they continue to serve as a security blanket between residents and criminals.

Install a burglar alarm. Burglar alarms can be effective deterrents and even help homeowners save money on their insurance policies. The Electronic Security Association estimates that home alarm systems can save homeowners as much as 20% on their insurance policies. Such savings can offset the cost of purchasing and installing burglar alarms. Homeowners who doubt the efficacy of burglar alarms as a crime deterrent should know that a study by researchers at the University of North Carolina, Charlotte, examining the habits of burglars, found that 60% decided against burglarizing properties they learned had burglar alarms.

Trim privacy trees and shrubs around the perimeter of your home. Privacy trees and shrubs can make it harder for passersby to see into a home from a nearby street or sidewalk. However, such features also can provide hiding space for criminals looking to gain access to a property. Routinely trim trees and shrubs near doors and windows so they are not inadvertently providing cover for criminals.

Light up the outside. Exterior lighting is wildly popular among homeowners for its aesthetic appeal. But lights around walkways and throughout a landscape also illuminate the exterior of a home, making it harder for criminals to get around without being seen. Spotlights and motion-detection lights can alert homeowners if someone is outside, and such lighting also can make it easier to spot criminals on exterior cameras, which can deter burglars.

There’s no shortage of ways for homeowners to make their properties less vulnerable to criminals.

-Metro Media Connection