Top 5 Real Estate Stories of the Week: Gucci Wallpaper and Breast Cancer Awareness

Real estate agents stay busy in a hot market like this one, but they can always make time for important causes they support.

For Ann Ciardullo, one-half of the Ciardullo Green team at Sotheby’s International Realty, that is The Ellen Hermanson Foundation, which is committed to helping breast cancer patients and their families on the East End. Now a board member, she became involved with the foundation about 10 years ago after attending several fundraising events — most know its famous Ellen’s Run race held annually for 26 years.

“Why I got involved was because of what I learned about where the money raised by the foundation goes,” Ciardullo explains in a recent conversation with Behind The Hedges.

A Springs house with an H-shaped layout has recently come on the market for $1.595 million. Dana Trotter of Sotheby’s International Realty is representing the home, which was featured in The New York Times in 2009 for its renovation.

The then-owners were Russell Groves and Neal Becksted, principals at the Manhattan architecture and Interior design firm S. Russell Groves (Manhattanites may recognize the name as being responsible for Scarpetta in the meatpacking district and Blanc de Chine on Fifth Avenue).

A model of the historic Village of East Hampton Hall now sits among landmark buildings at Mulford Farm.

A dedication ceremony for the model was held there on Saturday, October 23, putting a cap on the village’s centennial celebration, which was held a year late due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The scaled replica of the important building in East Hampton history was the idea of Village Trustee Rosemary “Rose” Brown and built by Ben Krupinski Builder of East Hampton, whose principal Ray Harden donated the materials and manpower.

The Peconic Bay Community Preservation Fund revenues continued to soar as the third quarter of 2021 drew to a close, but do the latest figures show the COVID-19 real estate frenzy on the East End is over?

Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr., the architect of the fund, released numbers this week that show the first three quarters of the year are 87.6% higher than in 2020. So far this year, $158.88 million has been collected, compared with $84.68 million in 2020.

A newly-built Water Mill estate with 12,600 square feet of living space sold for $16.75 million this summer, after going into contract when it was merely a frame in January.

Anthony Porco of Rosewood Developers collaborated with Nicholas Hogan on 593 Flying Point Road, a south-of-the-highway property with a last ask of $18 million. The 1.5-acre gated property is a short distance from Mecox Bay and half a mile to the Atlantic Ocean at Flying Point Beach.

