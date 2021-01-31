Top 5 Stories of the Week: Fitness Expert Nabs Home in East Hampton Despite Bidding War

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Bidding wars are becoming commonplace as the demand continues to soar, while inventory on the East End dips. Celebrity personal trainer Holly Rilinger and her fiancée got lucky.

Rilinger, a master Nike trainer and former professional basketball player, and her fiancée, Jennifer Ford, purchased a home on Kings Point Road in Springs for $1.35 million — $55,000 over ask as the home had been listed at $1.295 million. Like many homes in this price point nowadays, there was a bidding war, with multiple offers.

Known as the Abraham Baker House and once a riding schools’ clubhouse, it was one of about a dozen properties to receive a special historic landmark designation from East Hampton Town in 2017, which provides a rare opportunity to build a second home on the property.

2020 saw more listings in the $10M+ price point trade than in the previous two years combined. Number of Sales was up 125.8% year over year, with over $1B of Sales Volume transacted. The odds of selling for listings priced $10M+ in 2020 were 42.86%. Impressive, when you consider that even the hottest markets rarely ever make it to 50%, according to the National Association of Realtors.

An estate with three houses on nearly one and a half acres close to East Hampton Village offers the chance for a family compound with plenty of privacy.

