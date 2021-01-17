Top 5 Stories of the Week: Plan to Protect Montauk Point Lighthouse, CPF Way Up in 2020

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A project to safeguard the historic Montauk Point Lighthouse and its surrounding property from shoreline erosion could begin as early as this spring. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced this week that a $30.7 million contract has been awarded for the project that will take about two years to complete.

In 2020, East End real estate boomed as people fled New York City for the space the Hamptons and the North Fork afford. People not only came here, but they invested in property and ultimately an unexpected benefit of the pandemic ended up being a big boost to the preservation coffers.

Meadowcroft, the last remaining Long Island home designed by the noted architect and House & Garden magazine founder Wilson Eyre, is a celebrated 100-year-old-plus home. Now it is new to the market, listing just last week at $13 million.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo proposed Wednesday two more offshore wind farms off the coast of Long Island as part of a broad increase in renewable energy planned across New York State.

The new year is off to a great start in the real estate market. Among the listings that have gone into contract is 183 Jobs Lane in Bridgehampton, a stunning modern with a last known ask of $13.495 million.