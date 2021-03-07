Top 5 Stories of the Week: Revisiting the Hamptons Home Where Biggie Filmed ‘Juicy’

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

It was all a dream . . . Certainly seems that way now. It’s been nearly 27 years since the Notorious B.I.G. released the video for Juicy, which was featured in the new Netflix documentary on the late rapper life, Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell.

As he spits the first bars on his chart-topping single, “It was all a dream, I used to read Word Up! magazine,” he is standing on the rooftop of the house at 984 Noyac Path in Water Mill. The home featured in his rags-to-riches rap off his debut album, Ready to Die, is fondly known as “Island in the Sky” because of its unique pool and hot tub that sit atop the roof on one of the highest points on the East End.

While it may be an indelible moment in ’90s hip hop and Biggie is still be celebrated 24 years after his death, the home has not been an easy one to move on the market.

Paul Jones III, a well-known member of the South Fork community who worked as a real estate agent with The Corcoran Group, died from Covid-related complications on Friday, February 26. He was just 40 years old.

Jones, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 in October, was hospitalized in February due to extreme fatigue and trouble breathing, according to a GoFundMe account set up to raise money for his family, including his three children, Jonesie, 13, Tatyana, 8, and Asher, 22 months. His heart stopped during surgery at Stony Brook University Hospital and he was placed on life support, dying days later.

Real estate transactions for the first month of 2021 kept up the pace with what has been an extremely busy time during the COVID-19 pandemic, evidenced by the Peconic Bay Community Preservation Fund.

The CPF produced $21.07 million in revenue for the Peconic Bay Region during January, up 131.5% as compared to the same month one year earlier, when only $9.1 million was produced—but of course, that was pre-pandemic.

Overall, supply on the South Fork declined -1.8% from January to February 2021. The absorption rate and odds of selling also declined overall. Given contract activity continues at pace with all time highs, these declines indicate a continued decline in desirable listing inventory.

A French court sentenced former President Nicolas Sarkozy, who has ties to the South Fork, to three years in prison following a guilty verdict on corruption and influence peddling charges on Monday.

Though two years of his sentence were suspended, he is appealing the conviction, putting on hold a one year prison sentence. If the conviction is upheld, the former President can request to serve the rest of his sentence under house confinement. While we are sure his home is, shall we say, c’est magnifique, we wonder how it compares to his half-brother’s home right here in the Hamptons.

