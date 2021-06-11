Tour this Traditional Sag Harbor Home and Other Open Houses Happening This Weekend

Among the must-see properties being shown this weekend is a traditional-style home located in the Village of Sag Harbor. For those looking for a convenient summer home, this listing may be right for you.
386 Main Street is just a few miles from all of the shopping and dining offered in Sag Harbor. The $3 million listing houses four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. The completely finished lower level can be used as a guest room, gym, or work studio. The upper levels offer state-of-the-art appliances and a Dutch blend brick fireplace.
This home was built for enjoying a typical summer evening with its 460-square-foot mahogany deck off the back of the house and 14-by-228 foot heated pool with LED lights and gray vinyl. When the day is done there is an outdoor shower to wash off before heading inside. There is also a one-car garage detached from the home and a copious amount of parking in the driveway.
This Sag Harbor home is listed with Jacalyn Worth of Town & Country Real Estate. It will be shown this weekend on Saturday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Sunday, June 13, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
