Tour this Traditional Sag Harbor Home and Other Open Houses Happening This Weekend

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Among the must-see properties being shown this weekend is a traditional-style home located in the Village of Sag Harbor. For those looking for a convenient summer home, this listing may be right for you.

386 Main Street is just a few miles from all of the shopping and dining offered in Sag Harbor. The $3 million listing houses four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. The completely finished lower level can be used as a guest room, gym, or work studio. The upper levels offer state-of-the-art appliances and a Dutch blend brick fireplace.

This home was built for enjoying a typical summer evening with its 460-square-foot mahogany deck off the back of the house and 14-by-228 foot heated pool with LED lights and gray vinyl. When the day is done there is an outdoor shower to wash off before heading inside. There is also a one-car garage detached from the home and a copious amount of parking in the driveway.

This Sag Harbor home is listed with Jacalyn Worth of Town & Country Real Estate. It will be shown this weekend on Saturday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Sunday, June 13, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Here are some other open houses happening this weekend:

6 Bayside Ave, East Quogue

Price: $1.168 million

Broker: Matthew Melinger and Gayle Osman Lopata, Brown Harris Stevens

Friday, June 11, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

400 Noyack Road B3, Southampton

Price: $925,000

Broker: Christopher J. Burnside and Aubri Peele, Brown Harris Stevens

Friday, June 11, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

18 Beach Plum Drive, Montauk

Price: $1.695 million

Broker: James X. Angelidis, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, June 12, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here ->

19 Delafield Street, Quiogue

Price: $4.5 million

Broker: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, June 12, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

17 Bennett Drive, East Quogue

Price:$1.55 million

Brokers: Allen Piliero and Courtney Piliero, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, June 12, 12 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

18 Oakview Highway, East Hampton

Price: $1.17 million

Broker: Betty Farrell, Nest Seekers International

Saturday, June 12, and Sunday, June 13, 1 – 4 p.m.

See it here ->

28 Greenway, East Hampton

Price: $1.795 million

Broker: Rebekah C. Baker, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, June 12, 2 – 4 p.m, and Sunday, June 13, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here ->

145 Towd Point Road, Southampton

Price: $1.495 million

Broker: Ina Charkow, Sotheby’s International Realty

Sunday, June 13, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->