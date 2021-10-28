Traditional Hamptons Elegance Bordering Southampton Village’s Estate Section

A pristine traditional Hamptons home just steps from Southampton Village’s Main Street and Lake Agawam Park is available for $4.375 million.

This 4,200-square-foot home at 62 Culver Street boasts a prime location, near the corner of First Neck Lane and bordering Southampton Village’s estate section and still only a short distance to the Atlantic Ocean. The shingle-sided home sits on a 0.20-acre well-landscaped parcel, offering privacy from neighbors despite its proximity to the village.

The three-level home with four bedrooms and four-and-a-half-baths begins with a covered full-length porch with a white railing. The black front door matches the shutters on all the front windows, giving it a classic appeal.

The double-height foyer is open and airy, in part thanks to well-positioned double-hung windows and light, textured wallpaper that extends the height of the room. Immediately, the thoughtful details stand out — white oak floors, beat board wainscoting, and crown moldings can be found throughout the home.

A deep hallway begins with the living room, where there is a brick fireplace surrounded by a white mantle, flanked by a pair of built-ins. Down the hallway just a bit is a den, which could also be used as an office or media room.

At the end of the hallway, in the rear of the home, is the pièce de résistance: The designed, oversized dine-in kitchen. It features top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, a large wood-topped island with counter seating, white cabinetry with plenty of storage and counter space for cooking. The double Viking oven is prominently featured in an encasement of wood paneling that runs from the molding down the sides, providing some recessed side shelving flanking the white subway tile backsplash. A corner banquette, under more windows, provides seating for half of the kitchen table with room for chairs along the other half. A set of built-ins on the other walls provides even more storage.

A door off the kitchen opens onto the back brick patio and the backyard, where there is room for a 10-by-16-foot pool, the agent says.

Back down the hall, across from the den, is a mudroom, which provides a side entrance, a laundry room with a sink, a wallpapered powder room, and a walk-in closet.

Up on the second floor, there are two guest suites, each with its own bathroom, toward the front of the house and “a very generous master suite” at the back of the house, according to the listing.

The master suite features double wardrobes, a vaulted ceiling and a luxurious bathroom that includes a walk-in shower, built-in tub and long vanity with plenty of storage space. There is also a cedar closet in the hallway.

The finished lower level is home to the fourth bedroom, perfect for a guest, as the lower level offers a private walk-out and full bathroom. There is also a separate media/game room, storage and mechanicals.

This is a quintessential Hamptons home, just ready to be lived in.

[Listing: 62 Culver Street, Southampton Village |Broker: Tim Davis of the Corcoran Group] GMAP