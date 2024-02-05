Traditional Home With Modern Vibe in Remsenburg Asks $3.5M

A 3,100-square-foot home in Remsenburg underwent a renovation that was completed in June of 2023.

An original center hall Colonial in Remsenburg, transformed into a modern farmhouse last summer, is looking to secure $3,490,000. Lori Francescani of The Corcoran Group is representing the listing in this westernmost edge of Southampton Town, which has gained in popularity in recent years.

Located just minutes from the Village of Westhampton Beach, buyers have officially discovered Remsenburg. Neighborhood home prices have increased in the Remsenburg-Speonk area, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The approximately 3,100-square-foot home at 7 Ring Neck Road offers five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, while the 0.92-acre property also holds a heated saltwater pool surrounded by a patio and lawn.

The modern farmhouse style of the home is embraced with an open ceiling concept, flush inset LED lighting and five-inch wide white oak flooring throughout. “The quality and selection of flooring, tiles, countertops, cabinets, fixtures and appliances are stylish, high-end and abundant throughout,” the listing description says.

Standout features include the custom-designed kitchen with black absolute honed marble countertops, paneling and a discreet black shaker wet bar featuring a dual temperature zone wine refrigerator, complemented by a handmade fire-rated black textured stone fireplace. The appliances are all state-of-the-art from Fisher & Paykel.

The open great room not only offers views of the backyard, but flows into it through large sliding glass doors that lead onto the patio.

A separate wing on the first floor provides privacy with the primary en suite bedroom. The oversized bathroom includes a marble floor, handmade tiles on the shower walls, gun metal gray faucets for the sinks and in the shower.

The upper level holds four more bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Other amenities of the home include a new central vacuum system, a Lutron lighting system throughout the house and a home audio system in the kitchen and living areas. Three new heating-ventilation and air conditioning systems were just installed, along with a new hot water heater.

The property benefits from newly planted perennials, shrubs and trees. There is also an irrigation system for easy maintenance.

[Listing: 7 Ring Neck Road, Remsenburg | Agent: Lori Francescani, The Corcoran Group | GMAP