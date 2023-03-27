House of the Day

Unique House Bordering Southampton Reserve Asks Under $5M

Southampton
This modern home at 500 Broadway in Southampton, built in 2012, features a unique design.
Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

A three-level modern home in Southampton with a striking design is available for $4.995 million. Plus, it comes with lots of privacy and scenic views thanks to the property bordering a protected reserve.

The house at 500 Broadway is situated on 1.3 acres off of Great Hill Road in an area of Southampton Town between North Sea and Water Mill, but still close to Southampton Village.

Cristina Matos of Brown Harris Stevens represents the listing.

Southampton
Floor-to-ceiling doors and massive windows are featured throughout the first level.Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

The 5,500-square-foot residence, unique in design, allows for plenty of natural light to shine through floor-to-ceiling glass walls and oversized windows throughout.

It all begins with a double-height foyer that features a floating staircase and leads into the open floor plan. A generously sized living area includes a fireplace and flows into a dining room, both of which look out onto the pool area. A sitting room separates these spaces from the large chef’s kitchen, closest to the foyer. The kitchen features a walk-in pantry and overlooks the patio.

A bedroom with a full bath, the first of five in this house, completes the main level.

Southampton
The primary bedroom features a fireplace and a balcony.Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
Southampton
The primary bathroom is generously-sized.Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

Up on the second floor, there is a primary suite, described as serene in the listing material. It offers a fireplace and a large walk-in closet. A balcony overlooks the backyard and the reserve. A large primary bathroom features two sinks, a standalone tub and a walk-in shower.

Two guest suites and a laundry room can also be found on the second level.

The finished lower level offers a media room, a wine cellar and an additional bedroom with a bathroom.

There is also an oversized two-level garage with plenty of storage.

The backyard is well-landscaped and features outdoor lighting and stone patios. The heated gunite saltwater infinity pool and spa are surrounded by an outdoor lounge with a fire pit. There is also an outdoor shower.

“This is the perfect backdrop for summer activities and outdoor entertaining,” the listing says.

[Listing: 500 Broadway, Southampton | Brokers: Cristina Matos, Brown Harris Stevens] GMAP

The recreational area on the lower level.Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
A second-floor guest bedroomCourtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
A guest bathroomCourtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
A view of the pool area and the back of the houseCourtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

