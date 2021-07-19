Unparalleled Waterfront Privacy in Fabled Protected Shelter Island Harbor

If you’re looking for privacy and an unmatched water view, this could be the property for you. The home at 47D South Ferry Road on Shelter Island, new to the market, offers a panoramic view over Coecles Harbor for $6.4 million.

A private mile-long scenic road leads to unrivaled privacy, according to the listing agent, Jennifer Friedberg of Brown Harris Stevens. “This magical setting is one of 11 parcels embedded in over 2,350 acres of the Mashomack Nature Preserve abutting the beautiful, placid Coecles Harbor,” she says.

The listing at 47D South Ferry Road combines two separate properties totaling 2.96 acres of rolling lawn and established trees and 250 feet of waterfront with a bulkhead. There is a 120-foot private dock, which has the capacity to dock multiple boats or even launch a seaplane, Friedberg says. Plus, there’s a mooring and sandy beach.

The existing 2,100-square-foot cape cottage, recently re-shingled, provides a light-filled living space, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. There is a water view from most of the rooms, including the living room, with its wood-burning stone fireplace, kitchen and dining room. A lower level allows for extra room.



A deck overlooks the lawn and water, a perfect spot for breathtaking sunsets. The amount of property allows for some serious potential for a buyer to create a dream compound with accessory structures and waterfront pool, Friedberg offers.

“South Ferry Road affords an abundance of untouched splendor and waterfront living on this fabled protected harbor,” she says. “Rarely does this level of privacy and scenic beauty come to market with dock and exquisite beachfront. An extraordinary opportunity on Shelter Island to enjoy breathtaking sunsets, waterfront living, and the best of island life.”

The property neighbors Mashomack Preserve, the 2,350 acres of interlacing tidal creeks, mature oak woodlands, fields, and freshwater marshes.

“South Ferry Road is unique in many ways,” Friedberg says. “For one, there are only 11 properties within the two-mile stretch of road, but its most fascinating quality is the unexpected end. The road curves down to the beach morphing into a pathway that leads directly into the water and grants access to the nearby Taylor’s Island.”

Taylor’s Island, a historic landmark and tidal island in the middle of Coecles Harbor, is accessible by foot during low-tide or by water. Once a summer retreat developed in the early 1900s, it is now owned by the Town of Shelter Island for “use and enjoyment of the general public.” The lone cabin was preserved, but those who visit can sit on the cabin’s porches.

“For most, reaching this spot may be a journey, but for the owners of South Ferry Road it’s just a stone’s throw away,” Friedberg says.

The property is just a short distance to Shelter Island restaurants, shops and farm stands, and is also convenient to Sag Harbor Village, just a short ferry ride away.