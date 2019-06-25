Update: $42 Million Sale; $3.5 Million Off Cutchogue Farm; More

Time for some updates on what's going on in Hamptons real estate. First up is a huge sale, that of 263 Surfside Avenue, Bridgehampton, which closed for "very close" to the former $42.5 million asking price. This off-market deal was brokered by Eileen O'Neill of Douglas Elliman and Ryan Serhant of Nest Seekers.

This property was listed just about a year ago. It sold as a new build four years ago for a healthy $27.5 million. The property boasts 1.5 acres on the ocean, 7350 square feet, plenty of decks, pool, walkway to ocean, all designed by Barnes Coy Architects. The new owner then called in builder Ben Krupinski for a two-year, $10-million-plus project has added a roof deck, a kitchen with pizza oven and bar, as well as two TV-viewing areas, on top of 6,000 square feet of outdoor entertaining space. Then he put the property back on the market for $42.5 million. We guess the listing had lapsed, because the deal was done off market. Congrats to all involved.

This North Shore vineyard/farm has just had $3.5 million cut from its price (or 18.5 percent), down to $16 million. The property comprises 147 acres of land, which includes a waterfront home and pool on 10 acres. Then there are 26 preserved acres planted to vines, and an additional three waterfront parcels totaling approximately 111 acres with development rights intact, as well as 1390 feet of beach. It's listed by Marianne Collins at Brown Harris Stevens.

Finally, congrats to Ed Bruehl of Saunders on his oceanfront listing at 260 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk, going into contract. Last ask was $9.5 million. The parcel had been for sale for quite some time, but recently, work was done to improve the site. Renderings of a new modern house by Stelle Lomont Rouhani Architects also did the trick to attract a sale. Everything is permitted already, so practically all the new owners have to do is wait for the build and move in. The proposed residence is 7,500 square feet, on three levels, with six bedrooms, eight baths and glass walls showcasing the views. Plans also include a spectacular oceanside pool as well.