Updates: Real Housewife Renting; $2 Million Cut; and More!

Time to update you on what's going on in real estate as we head into the dog days. First up, Real Housewives of New York City star Barbara Kavovit is renting out her Wainscott property for the summer. Reportedly, Kavovit is facing foreclosure, owing $2.4 million to Deutsche Bank. Kavovit told Page Six,"Part of being an entrepreneur means that business and life can sometimes take unexpected turns. In 2015, I filed for personal bankruptcy protection which has been discharged, and am currently in settlement discussions with Deutsche Bank, with every expectation this will be concluded soon."

The one-acre property, south of the highway in Wainscott, is available for $130,000 for July-Labor Day. The 6,500 square foot house features five bedrooms, five and a half baths, and there's a gunite pool out back.

$2 million has been cut from the price of a fabulous compound on Flying Point Road in Water Mill. The ask for the three-acre property, which includes two legal, luxurious residences, had been $19.5 million; now it's $17.5 million. There's a 9,600 square foot main house and a four-bedroom, 5,500 square foot guest house; the main house incorporates the original 1850s farmhouse. Nicely hedged, of course there's a pool, tennis, and a separate large garage with sitting room and full bath. The property is repped by Harald Grant and Bruce Grant at Sotheby's.

475 Flying Point Road, Water Mill

Sold! Tony-winning stage and screen actor Ron Rifkin and playwright-TV screenwriter Jon Robin Baitz listed their Bridgehampton barn compound last autumn for $3.5 million. The quirky property consists of three connected steel clad barns. What comprises the main house includes two barn structures, including a 54' living room. There's a 50 foot pool on the opposite sid. There's also a structure that works as a guest house. The property was listed by Kathy Konzet at Sotheby's. Congrats to all!

76 Windmill Lane, Bridgehampton