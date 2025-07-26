The estate at 21 Fairfield Pond Lane in Sagaponack came on the market this week for $89 million.

Vitamin Shoppe founder Jeffrey Horowitz has listed his oceanfront estate in the Hamptons for $89 million, after reportedly trying to sell it off-market for $125 million.

The 3.5-acre Sagaponack spread, which boasts 200 feet of direct ocean frontage, is represented by Ryan Serhant and Kieran Brew of SERHANT.

“What’s​ ​special​ ​about​ ​ this​ ​property​ ​is​ ​that​ ​ it’s​ ​two​ ​lots,​ ​and​ ​a​ ​separate​ ​guest​ ​house​ ​( or​ ​another​ ​primary​ ​ residence)​ ​could​ ​be​ ​ built​ ​on​ ​the​ ​second​ ​ property,​ ​giving​ ​the​ ​ owner​ ​a​ ​rare​ ​oceanfront​ ​compound,” Brew tells Behind The Hedges.

The two single and separate parcels at 21 and 407 Fairfield Pond Lane, one of the most prestigious lanes in Sagapoanck, a village that consistently ranks as one of the top three most expensive zip codes in the United States.

The estate hold a 9,000-square-foot residence with a waterside pool and a nine-hole, European-style links golf course. Virtually anything could be built, such as a tennis or pickle ball court. It is a true generational opportunity, we’re told.

They’re being offered together at $89 million or $75 million for the two-acre property with the main house, or $15 million for the 1.5-acre golf course.

The compound enjoys only three neighbors, one of which sold for $50 million in 2022. That home is currently going under an extensive renovation.

The main residence, a modern beach house that was said to be built with substance and intention, currently consists of eight bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and three half-baths.

“The​ ​home​ ​is​ ​built​ ​ like​ ​a​ ​fortress,​ ​so​ ​a​ ​buyer​ ​would​ ​have​ ​a​ ​ strong​ ​base​ ​to​ ​modify​ ​ or​ ​update​ ​the​ ​interior​ ​without​ ​having​ ​to​ ​do​ ​ structural​ ​or​ ​mechanical​ ​upgrades​,” Brew adds.

“Towering walls of glass open the home to the elements, offering uninterrupted views of the Atlantic Ocean and dramatic sunsets over a neighboring pond,” according to the listing. “Terraces spill out toward a pool, spa, and wildflower meadow that runs all the way to the dunes, where a pre-existing pavilion and private stairs deliver you directly to one of the widest stretches of beach in the Hamptons.”

A grandfathered rock revetment, protecting it from the ocean, is an added bonus, Brew says. “​ It​ ​also​ ​has​ ​a​ ​grandfathered​ ​boardwalk​ ​ out​ ​to​ ​the​ ​dune,​ ​with​ ​a​ ​large​ ​pavilion​ ​at​ ​ the​ ​end.​”

There are only three other homes surrounding this property.

Horowitz and his wife, Helen, bought the properties in the mid-1990s for roughly $2.68 million. They built the home in 1998.

The couple was shopping the property around off-market for about $125 million.

The couple is offering the property as a whole or in two separate parcels: the main house on 2 acres for $75 million, and the golf course on 1.5 acres for $15 million.

