Vitamin Shoppe founder Jeffrey Horowitz has listed his oceanfront estate in the Hamptons for $89 million, after reportedly trying to sell it off-market for $125 million.
The 3.5-acre Sagaponack spread, which boasts 200 feet of direct ocean frontage, is represented by Ryan Serhant and Kieran Brew of SERHANT.
The two single and separate parcels at 21 and 407 Fairfield Pond Lane, one of the most prestigious lanes in Sagapoanck, a village that consistently ranks as one of the top three most expensive zip codes in the United States.
The estate hold a 9,000-square-foot residence with a waterside pool and a nine-hole, European-style links golf course. Virtually anything could be built, such as a tennis or pickle ball court. It is a true generational opportunity, we’re told.
They’re being offered together at $89 million or $75 million for the two-acre property with the main house, or $15 million for the 1.5-acre golf course.
The compound enjoys only three neighbors, one of which sold for $50 million in 2022. That home is currently going under an extensive renovation.
The main residence, a modern beach house that was said to be built with substance and intention, currently consists of eight bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and three half-baths.
“Towering walls of glass open the home to the elements, offering uninterrupted views of the Atlantic Ocean and dramatic sunsets over a neighboring pond,” according to the listing. “Terraces spill out toward a pool, spa, and wildflower meadow that runs all the way to the dunes, where a pre-existing pavilion and private stairs deliver you directly to one of the widest stretches of beach in the Hamptons.”
Horowitz and his wife, Helen, bought the properties in the mid-1990s for roughly $2.68 million. They built the home in 1998.
The couple was shopping the property around off-market for about $125 million.
The couple is offering the property as a whole or in two separate parcels: the main house on 2 acres for $75 million, and the golf course on 1.5 acres for $15 million.
Check out more photos below.
