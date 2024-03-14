Water Mill Condo South of the Highway Lists for $2.7M

The great room in the condo at 3 Swan Creek Court in Water Mill features a fireplace and overlooks the Mecox Landing grounds that lead to Mecox Bay.

If you want to be on the water, south of the highway and close to everything, but without all the fuss that comes along with owning a house, this listing might just be for you. A condominium unit in Water Mill’s Mecox Landing has come to market.

Listed with John Scott Thomas (JT) and Robert Stearns, Brown Harris Stevens, 3 Swan Creek Court is asking $2.695 million.

“This rare offering stands out relative to other units within the complex due to its quality, size and position,” the agents explain.

The unit offers 2,200 square feet of living space across three levels and “commands a waterfront perspective that is unmatched within the Mecox Landing enclave,” according to the listing description.

It boasts “a top-of-the-line eat-in kitchen that opens to a gracious dining and living area anchored by a gorgeous fireplace,” the listing describes. A wall of glass sliding doors runs the length of the great room, leading to a private deck with direct access to the grounds that overlook Mecox Bay.

The primary en suite bedroom can be found on the second floor and features a fireplace and “even more incredible water views from its own private balcony.” The primary bathroom offers dual sinks, a walk-in shower and a soaking tub.

Two more guest bedrooms and a full bathroom round out this level, making for a total of three bedrooms, and two and a half bathrooms.

Down on the finished lower level, there is a large recreational area, a laundry room and plenty of storage.

The Mecox Landing community, which can be found just off Montauk Highway, east of the downtown Water Mill, offers several amenities to residents. They include two tennis courts, a heated pool and a dock for kayaks and paddle boards.

[Listing: 3 Swan Creek Court, Water Mill |Brokers: John Scott Thomas (JT) and Robert Stearns, Brown Harris Stevens]

