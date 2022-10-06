A Water Mill estate that is part of the prestigious Fordune community sold for $15 million on September 29.

Pat Petrillo, an associate broker with Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the seller of 160 Jule Pond Drive, a 2.2-acre parcel with views of open farm fields and beyond to the Atlantic Ocean. Adam Hofer of Douglas Elliman brought the buyer.

“This was a particularly fun sale as I am very fond of the property myself and it’s always a pleasure to be working with a buyer who has incredible vision,” says Hofer. “There was a lot of love in this home and my buyers are only the second owners. They intend to perform a meticulous renovation of the incredible home that is already there.”

The elegant 8,000-square-foot house was built in 1999. The last asking price was $16 million.

“There’s a certain allure to the Fordune area and I think many prospective buyers have recently come to realize how special the area is,” Hofer continues.

The original waterfront Fordune estate, now part of a 42-acre spread that has maintained unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean and Mecox Bay, sold for $105 million in a record-breaking deal last year. Known as Jule Pond, Henry Ford II, then the president of the Ford Motor Company, and his first wife, Anne McDonnell, built the home on what was then a 235-acre estate known as Fordune.

Several other noteworthy homes have also recently sold in the area or are for sale.

“It is a very appealing house in a great location,” Petrillo tells Behind The Hedges. “The seller [of 160 Jule Pond] had many happy times there and I think the buyer will continue the tradition.”

The first floor begins with a grand foyer. A chef’s kitchen features custom-made cabinetry, commercial-grade appliances and plenty of workspace and storage that is adjacent to an oversized formal dining room, a large living room with two seating areas, a fireplace and a high beamed ceiling, as well as a paneled library with a fireplace.

A covered screened porch spans 72 feet along the back of the house overlooking the 20-by-50-foot heated gunite pool that is surrounded by a stone patio.

A master suite features floor-to-ceiling windows, two dressing areas and a large marble bathroom completes the first floor.

The second floor has two wings, one with three en suite bathrooms. The lower offer provides a media room, a staff bedroom, a bathroom, a laundry area, a massage room and a cedar closet for storage.

Through the porte-cochere is access to at the 2.5-car garage, where there is also a half-bath, storage space and a potting room.

“From a more pragmatic approach,” Hofer says, “the sale is just one of the many I’ve done this year that further supports my claims that the Hamptons market is still incredibly strong and there are definitely deals to be done when the right buyers and sellers are being brought together.”

