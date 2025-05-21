Adam Hofer of Douglas Elliman poses with the 1971 Land Rover that comes with this house at 39 Old Country Road in Water Mill, which he has listed for $6.5 million.

The seller of a turn-key house in Water Mill is throwing in the keys for a vintage beach cruiser, a 1971 Land Rover, to sweeten the deal.

We’re told the seller of 39 Old Country Road, which comes fully furnished, wanted to provide a fully move-in-ready Hamptons lifestyle” for the new owners. Douglas Elliman’s Adam Hofer, Alexander Boriskin and Michael Lorber have the listing at $6.5 million.

“39 Old Country Road is a masterfully designed residence that blends timeless Hamptons architecture with modern elegance,” says Hofer.

“Built in 2017, the home spans over 7,000 square feet, situated on over an acre of meticulously landscaped grounds,” he adds. “The open-concept layout flows effortlessly, offering a seamless indoor-outdoor lifestyle.”

The property also holds a 44-foot heated gunite pool and a Har-Tru tennis court — a combination of features that is hard to find at this price point.

With three levels of space, there are six bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths in this shingled traditional home with plenty of attention to detail and high-end finishes.

The designer-owned home begins with the elegant foyer that leads right into the massive formal living room with a fireplace overlooking the backyard. The open-concept living, dining and kitchen area are just steps away. French doors lead out to a covered porch.

A laundry room is located near a side entrance, closest to the detached two-car garage.

An en suite bedroom with a walk-in closet completes the first floor.

Upstairs, there are three en suite bedrooms, including the primary bedroom with a walk-in closet and a luxurious bathroom with dual sinks, a standalone tub, a glass-enclosed shower and a water closet.

Down the hall, there is a private, large gathering space with buit-in beds, perfect for any child having a sleepover.

The lower level offers nearly 2,000 square feet of space with an oversized recreation area, another en suite bedroom a powder room, more storage space and a mechanical room. The lower level continues to enjoy the high ceilings that can be found elsewhere in the home.

Located in what is considered Water Mill North, the home is close to the hamlet of Water Mill and a quick drive to Southampton Village.