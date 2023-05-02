$16.5M Waterfront Estate in Water Mill Affords Opportunity

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Opportunity awaits in Water Mill. Enzo Morabito and Barbara Lobosco of Douglas Elliman have listed a large south-of-the-highway waterfront property for $16.5 million.

The 2.2-acre property at 52 Holly Lane, located off of Cobb Road, boasts over 300 feet on a creek called Meyer’s Pond and a private dock for easy access to Mecox Bay.

“Over two acres with tremendous bulkheaded frontage and magnificent views of Mecox Bay — this one’s a wow,” says Morabito.

The property “is private and park-like, the ideal place if you want to be in the Hamptons but be left alone,” he continues.

The main residence offers 5,617 square feet of space with four bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths. The house offers multiple living rooms, a country kitchen, sunroom and three fireplaces.

“The home is liveable but I expect the buyer will build a brand new magnificent home like others are doing in this specific community,” Morabito continues.

Afterall, the biggest combined sale of 2021 took place just a few streets over in Water Mill. Four properties, including two waterfront homes, sold for $118.5 million.

At 52 Holly Lane, there is also a guest cottage and two-car garage.

A 20-by-40-foot gunite pool can be found in the backyard.

Email [email protected] with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.