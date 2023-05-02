House of the Day

$16.5M Waterfront Estate in Water Mill Affords Opportunity

While there is a main residence at 52 Holly Lane, listing agent Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman suspect a buyer will build new.
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

Opportunity awaits in Water Mill. Enzo Morabito and Barbara Lobosco of Douglas Elliman have listed a large south-of-the-highway waterfront property for $16.5 million.

The 2.2-acre property at 52 Holly Lane, located off of Cobb Road, boasts over 300 feet on a creek called Meyer’s Pond and a private dock for easy access to Mecox Bay.

“Over two acres with tremendous bulkheaded frontage and magnificent views of Mecox Bay — this one’s a wow,” says Morabito.

There is a private dock and 300 feet on Meyer’s Pond, as well as access and views of Mecox Bay.Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

The property “is private and park-like, the ideal place if you want to be in the Hamptons but be left alone,” he continues.

The main residence offers 5,617 square feet of space with four bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths. The house offers multiple living rooms, a country kitchen, sunroom and three fireplaces.

“The home is liveable but I expect the buyer will build a brand new magnificent home like others are doing in this specific community,” Morabito continues.

There is a private dock and 300 feet on Meyer’s Pond, as well as access and views of Mecox Bay.Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

Afterall, the biggest combined sale of 2021 took place just a few streets over in Water Mill. Four properties, including two waterfront homes, sold for $118.5 million.

At 52 Holly Lane, there is also a guest cottage and two-car garage.

A 20-by-40-foot gunite pool can be found in the backyard.

[Listing: 52 Holly Lane, Water Mill| Broker: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman ] GMAP

