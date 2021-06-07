Waterfront Bridgehampton Home Sells for Just Under $25 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A modern waterfront home on Mecox Bay in Bridgehampton, designed to make the most of indoor-outdoor living with floor-to-ceiling sliding glass walls, sold last week for $24.995 million.

“At the first showing, the buyers fell in love with the extraordinary Bates Masi design, the waterfront location and ocean views and they knew that this was a winner,” says Tim O’Connor of Brown Harris Stevens, who represented the buyers of 347 Jobs Lane, who closed on the deal on June 1. “The timing was absolutely perfect; the closing took place just in time for summer.”

The buyers have not yet been revealed.

Susan Breitenbach and Cutter Koster of the Corcoran Group represented the home, a 2019 project by Breitenbach Builders and designed by Bates Masi + Architects. The 10,000-square-foot home has “every bell and whistle imaginable, incredible views from every room with sliding glass walls that totally open up,” Breitenbach says.

“It was designed to bring the outside in with 30-foot trees in the center, waterfront pool, dock, tennis , walk or kayak to the ocean, generator, elevator, huge outdoor covered porch with barbecue, kitchen, dining and outdoor shower,” she added.

The seven-bedroom, eight-and-a-half bath home sits on 2.26 well-landscaped acres with views over Mecox Bay to the ocean. There is also a heated oversized gunite pool, a private dock and tennis court.

Plus, Breitenbach says, there is an outside shower and tub on a large patio off the master suite that is “nicer than an Aman resort!”

“Every detail was thought out and not a thing was missed, with no budget in mind, totally custom, using the best of the best of everything,” the listing says.

The home first went on the market for $29.995 million in July of 2019.

