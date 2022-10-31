Waterfront Hamptons Retreat Offered at $37 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A bayfront estate with a private dock in the Hamptons has hit the market for $37 million, listed with Bespoke Realty.

“This south-of-the-highway villa is surrounded by the best beaches, shopping, restaurants, and world-class golf courses in Water Mill and Bridgehampton,” says Cody Vichinsky of Bespoke, who noted the market is still strong in the Hamptons. “Along with this amazing listing, the Hamptons sold $1.2 billion in $10 million+ trades by Q3 2022, accounting for 87% of the $1.4 billion average sales quantity between 2016 and 2021.”

Located at 315 Rose Hill Road in Water Mill, the main home sprawls more than 15,000 square feet on 4.21 acres with 20 feet of frontage on Mecox Bay. The home, along with a heated gunite pool and spa, Har-Tru tennis court and two attached garages sit south of the highway, behind a gated entrance with a separate service entry.

The house, completed by Bulging & Associates in 2005, boasts eight bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and three half bathrooms.

Old-World Hamptons Elegance

Offering “old-world elegance,” it all begins with a grand foyer featuring a double-sided staircase and a sitting area with a fireplace. Marble and hardwood floors, plus high ceilings, can be found throughout the home, along with radiant heating and coved, recessed and LED lighting. All seven of the fireplaces are wood-burning and feature 19th Century mantels.

The main floor offers 5,435 square feet of space, including a great room, a formal dining room with a fireplace, a den with a fireplace and wet bar, a refrigerator and ice machine, a library with a fireplace and an office.

The professional chef’s kitchen features Molten, Miele and Sub-Zero appliances, and there is a breakfast nook with access to an outdoor patio. If that’s not enough for the chef, there is even a commercial-grade catering prep kitchen on the lower level.

The first floor is also home to three en suite guest bedrooms. Four more en suites can be found on the second floor, along with the primary bedroom. The luxurious primary bedroom has three fireplaces, one in the bedroom, one in the sitting room and another in the bathroom. A balcony provides water views. The accompanying bathroom provides a steam shower, a water closet, a soaking tub and dual vanities. There is also a mirrored dressing room and a separate walk-in closet. The lower level provides another 4,800 square feet of space, with top-notch amenities, including the theater, a wet bar, a large wine cellar, a spa with a sauna and a fitness room. Location and Laundry The house offers two laundry rooms, one on the lower level and one on the second level, as well as a separate “laundry prep room.”

An elevator services all three levels.

A waterside infinity-edge pool has a glorious view, while also offering privacy. It is surrounded by outdoor living and dining areas, as well as an expansive lawn. There is also a built-in fireplace and built-in barbecue with an ice machine and refrigerator.

A nature path leads to the private dock. The calm waters of Mecox Bay are the ideal spot for water sports, such as paddle boarding and kayaking.

Lounge seating can be found by the tennis court.

If the ocean is what you crave, the house is lonely 3.6 miles to Flying Point Beach or 4.2 miles to Mecox Beach, both in Water Mill.

[Listing: 315 Rose Hill Road, Water Mill | Broker: Bespoke] GMAP

