Hamptons Real Estate Market Slows Down, But Home Sales Volume Surprises

The ransomware attack on Suffolk County’s computer systems last month has had many ripple effects, including on title searches and by extension, real estate closings, as well as the ability to sift through Hamptons real estate data as the third quarter came to a close.

“The 4 terabytes of data stolen is massive. The disruption is greater than I can express,” Judi Desiderio, the CEO of Town & Country Real Estate, says in her Q3 Hamptons market report. All of the statistics in her report are missing the last three weeks of reporting.

“There is no saying when the reliability of all reports will resume, since the problem remains,” she says. However, since the majority of data for the third quarter is in — just over 75% — Desiderio went forward with her report.

The data available is “beginning to show signs of weakness from the geo-political issues, regional issues, and concerning financial market swings,” she reports. Eleven of the 12 markets that Town & Country Real Estate monitors have experienced a slowdown in the number of home sales.

“Looking at all Hamptons markets combined, the stats become more granular,” she explains. The median home sales price remained stable at $1.725 million, yet 30% fewer homes traded hands.

The biggest surprise — “the total home sales volume logged a spectacular 82% leap from $851.5 million to $1,548,185,890.”