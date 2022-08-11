Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A waterfront home on Shelter Island has sold on Tuesday in what is believed to be the biggest deal so far this year on the small island between the Hamptons and the North Fork.

The Ram Island home overlooking Gardiner’s Bay sold for $9.7 million. Listed with Andrea Ackerman of Brown Harris Stevens, the last asking price for 149 North Ram Island Drive was $10.75 million.

“Shelter Island is the new frontier of the Hamptons. With so many new great restaurants and fabulous hotels, it’s the go-to destination,” says Ackerman.

“This storybook property offers spectacular views over Gardner’s Bay to the North Fork and Connecticut, with nothing like it available anywhere on the South Fork. Custom designed and built, with extraordinary gardens, infinity pool, and glorious sunsets, the buyers recognized how special this property is.”

Dana Trotter of Sotheby’s International Realty repped the buyer, who was not immediately identified.

The sale took a while to close. The property had been on the market since August 6, 2021, and the buyers entered into a contract in early March of 2022.

The six-bedroom, seven-bath home sits on 2.1 acres with 200 bulkheaded feet on the bay. The infinity pool’s placement makes it seem like it is pouring into the bay. There is an elevated sun deck just above the water’s edge, perfect for lounging or al fresco dining.

The home was designed by noted architect Dan Maselli and renowned landscape architect Edmund Hollander designed the gardens.