It's a Mod, Mod, Mod, Mod, Mod World on Shelter Island

This midcentury house simply could not be cuter. Nope, just couldn't. It was renovated in 2008, but only (we think) on the upper level, as the lower level rec room looks original.

Please do not ruin this area, new buyer. There's a Pennsylvania fieldstone fireplace, built-in seating, wine cellar, full bath, wet bar and laundry center.

The main level sports a pass through from the kitchen to the dining room (of course it does), although here the dining room is laid out as a second sitting room. (Not many of us do formal dining in the Hamptons!) There are 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths in 3500 square feet.

Not enough? There's a spanky little guesthouse with water views, a living area with gas fireplace and library, full bath, lounge area and outdoor shower.

And of course, there's a good sized (18' x 48') gunite pool set on 1.2 acres. Snap up this beauty, repped by Patrick Mclaughlin at Elliman, for $2.08 million.

For more, click here. 27 Dinah Rock Road, Shelter Island