Shelter Island: Top 10 Most Expensive Home Sales of 2021

We told you about the priciest sales on both the South Fork and the North Fork, now let’s take a look at the biggest sales on Shelter Island during 2021.
1) 10 Lari Lane, Shelter Island | $11.575 million
Only one sale on Shelter Island reached above $10 million. This waterfront gated compound set on 3.25 acres boasts 325-feet on Coecles Harbor. The 16,000-square-foot home overlooks a private dock and a private beach was designed by noted architect Val Florio, plus there is a three-car carriage house, a two-story pool house and an infinity-edged heated gunite pool with raised spa. Corcoran brokers handled both sides of the deal. Gary DePersia listed the home in April 2021 for $2.5 million less than previously offered with another agency. Susan Breitenbach brought the buyer, who closed in September.
2) 7 Apple Orchard Lane, Shelter Island | $9.1 million
Known as Four Seas, the 1.5-acre property in Shorewood looks west across the Peconic Bay and offers 150 feet of private beach. The classic gambrel-style, 10,000-square-foot home, built by the late Hamptons builder Ben Krupinski, sold in March. There is also a waterside, 50-foot heated gunite pool and hot tub framed and a 150-foot private dock. Peter McCracken and Gary DePersia of Corcoran had the listing, last asking $9.95 million. Penelope Moore of Saunders & Associates brought the buyer.
3) 16 Harbor Lane, Dering Harbor | $6.5 million
The only home in the tiny Village of Dering Harbor to make the list, this 3,800-square-foot home overlooks the harbor. It is a somewhat well-known address on the small island. The seller, Martha Baker, a former fashion director at New York magazine, famously fought for a permit for a veranda during the 1990s while fixing up the old Tudor home, all the way to the Supreme Court. Now a landscape designer and author, she has parted ways with the well-appointed home, which sits on a 0.72-acre lot that includes 125 feet of beach frontage, a deepwater dock, a large back lawn with room for a pool, as well as a two-car detached garage. It was offered exclusively by John Catrambone at Dering Harbor Real Estate at $6.3 million and he sold it for $200,000 more on November 3.
4) 40B Stearn’s Point Road, Shelter Island Heights | $6 million
A one-of-a-kind showpiece with jaw-dropping views, this house also comes with access to Crescent Beach and a shared dock. The 5,800-square-foot home is perched atop the bluffs on 3.87 acres with “a modern meets vintage” vibe, according to the listing. It features original 1920s woodwork, while noted architect/designer Michael Haverland reimaged the home by adding a modern wing with a luxe primary suite and maximizing the views from multiple levels. The home was listed with the Cee Scott Brown and Jack Pearson of the CeeJack Team at Compass for 6.75 million in May. They also repped the buyer, who closed on November 1.
5) 189 Ram Island Drive, Shelter Island | $4.995 million
6) 30 Little Ram Island Drive, Shelter Island | $4.9 million &
15 Montclair Avenue, Shelter Island Heights | $4.9 million
7) 1 Wheeler Road, Shelter Island Heights | $4.7 million
This estate offers 600 feet of frontage on West Neck Creek at the mouth of West Neck Harbor. The 3,700-square-foot Colonial shingled-style home sits on 2.8 acres with a deepwater dock, a guest cottage and a barn with a two-car garage/woodshop. Debra Von Brook-Binder of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty had the listing. Angelo Piccozzi of Dering Harbor Real Estate brought the buyer, who closed on December 10.
8) 7 Lari Lane, Shelter Island | $3.75 million
9) 18-20 Tuthill Drive, Shelter Island | $3.5 million &
12 Peconic Avenue, Shelter Island Heights | $3.5 million
There was a tie for eighth place. Neighboring waterfront lots, one with a 1,800-square-foot home and another vacant, at 18 and 20 Tuthill Drive on Ram Island traded for $3.25 million and $250,000 respectively in September. Totaling 1.06-acres, the parcels offer a stone bulkhead, more than 150 feet of beachfront and a garage with a studio above. M. Wein Realty represented the listings and Penelope Moore of Saunders brought the buyer. The 4,000-square-foot traditional home at 12 Peconic Avenue on a 1.1-acre property with a sandy path down to Crab Creek and a waterside pool, sold in April. Moore repped both the listing and the buyer.
10) 2 Cobbetts Lane, Shelter Island | $3.495 million
Shelter Island Honorable Mention
13A Westmoreland Drive, Shelter Island Heights | $3.26 million
