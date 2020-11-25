Newly Renovated Waterfront Home With Private Dock on Shelter Island Asks $5.3 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

This shingle Gambrel-style waterfront home on Shelter Island offers unobstructed views of West Neck Harbor and Noyac Bay. Available for the first time in nearly 12 years following a complete renovation, it is asking $5.3 million, listed with Douglas Elliman’s Michael Brennan.

Located on about a a half-acre in the Montclair Colony community, on the south side of the island, the 4,900-square-foot house holds four bedrooms and three and a half baths. Surrounded by mature landscaping and award-winning planting, there is also 200 feet of bulk-headed waterfront, staircases leading to a private beach and a private dock.

Indoor-outdoor is at the forefront of the home’s design with water views from nearly every room and a floor plan that leads out onto expansive patios. The main floor includes a living room with a tray ceiling, a wood-burning fireplace and a wall of windows and glass doors overlooking the water.

The newly done kitchen with an open breakfast area will likely be the heart of this home. It is fully equipped with Viking appliances, a drawer microwave and wine fridge, two sinks, and the large marble island holds a gas range with a stainless steel hood hanging from the white paneled ceiling. A butler’s pantry offers a second oven to suit entertaining needs.

There is also a formal dining room and light-filled den with built-ins and an open fireplace, as well as a covered sunporch.

Also on the main level is the master suite, which has a tray ceiling and a fireplace. In its spa-like bathroom, there are radiant heated floors, his and her steam showers, and closets. There is also a laundry area.

The second floor has three bedrooms with two full baths, an office and an entertaining space with waterside decks.

The oversized, two-story garage has room for a car and some extra toys. There is a two-bedroom guest cottage with water views from the upstairs rooms. It also features radiant heated floors.

A heated, gunite pool sits in the front yard.

Out on the private dock, boaters will happily find electric and water service.

“This one-of-a-kind home in Montclair Colony, is truly a water and boat lover’s paradise. This is a great opportunity to own a piece of Shelter Island waterfront that is incomparable in its frontage, dock space, location, and breathtaking views,” Brennan says.