Waterside Living on Shelter Island for Under $5 Million

This Shelter Island house provides the ultimate in waterside living, with a panoramic view of Gardiner’s Bay and a pool placed dramatically at what seems like the water’s edge. Set on just under an acre, 72 Gardiner’s Bay Drive boasts 128 feet of water-frontage.

The 5,122-square-foot home near Hay Beach has three levels of living space and double-height ceilings to take full advantage of the vista. The four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath contemporary, built in 2004, is listed with Corcoran for $4.95 million.

The open floor plan includes a custom kitchen, living room with floor to ceiling stone fireplace and formal dining room. A screened-in porch with a ceiling fan is perfectly positioned to overlook the pool and water through the trees.

An expansive master suite, located on the first floor, also has bay views, as well as a fireplace, sitting area and two walk-in closets. The pool, submerged in the wooden deck off the first floor, is surrounded by a cable railing, allowing for uninterrupted views of the water. Beyond the pool is a sandy beach.

Up on the second level, two en-suite guest bedrooms offer balconies and water views. There is also space for an office. The lower level that opens to the lawn also offers water views, plus a recreation room, sitting room, full bath and two additional spaces.

A stone driveway leads to a detached two-car garage structure offers a second story that can be finished allowing for additional space.

Mala Sander and Peter M. McCracken, associate brokers, share the listing.

