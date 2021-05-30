Diamond in the Surf

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

An oceanfront house is all about the view, right? An uninterrupted vista with the sandy beach glistening as the deep blue waves of the Atlantic Ocean crash into the surf.

In certain parts of the Hamptons, oceanfront may mean the property is the closest one to the beach.

A treat by most standards, we know, but it doesn’t mean you’re necessarily looking straight at the water. Some views are blocked by the dune. Let’s face it, you want to be gazing at the pristine beach and the tranquil ocean.

At 113 Dune Road in Westhampton Beach, listed recently for $9,999,900 with the Chris Foglia Team at Compass, you get just that — and a lot more, such as a pool and tennis diamond in the rough. Or should we surf?

This contemporary home’s enviable elevation translates to breathtaking double water views, one of the ocean up over the dunes, the other views of Quantuck Bay. Your eyes go straight to the blue pool and ocean when you step into the inviting open main floor of the 4,412-square-foot house.

“You walk in and — pop!,” says Chris Foglia, who co-lists with Tammy Blau.

Situated “between the bridges,” a coveted stretch between Jessup Lane and Beach Lane where some of the highest priced homes are along the famed Dune Road, the property boasts 112 feet of ocean frontage.

It’s light, airy and exudes a Hamptons beach house feel. The open layout includes an oceanside living room and kitchen that leads out to a deck with a pool, plus a spacious dining area and den with access to the deck with the bay views.

“What’s nice is the outdoor living space is huge and the elevation is a big bonus, but you literally sit down and you’re looking over the water,” Foglia says. “Some parts of Westhampton Beach you’re looking at the dune. This sits above it which is even better.”

The decking is quite extensive, wrapping nearly around the house. Oceanside, it surrounds the heated gunite pool and spa, leading to the poolside cabana and the private walkway to the beach. “The large deck and pool area and cabana are great for entertaining,” Foglia says.

Don’t forget the Tiki bar, Blau adds. “It’s like a spa.”

May we suggest: Morning coffee watching the sun rise over the Atlantic, a frozen Margarita at the Tiki bar on a hot summer day, then dinner cocktails on the deck watching the sun set over the bay?

“There’s a large deck on the front side of the house, as well on the back side of the house, so whichever way the trade winds are blowing you have a great spot,” Foglia says.

There are a total of six bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths in the recently renovated home. Two bedrooms are on the main level (one is currently being used as a den) and open up to the deck on the north side overlooking the bay.

Rise to the sound of waves crashing thanks to an oceanside master suite, a sizable light-filled room with two walls of windows, a door to the terrace, and lovely details like a tray ceiling. Space abounds from the walk-in closet to the generously sized master bathroom with double vanities, walk-in shower and marble tile.

Back inside, stairs from the first floor to the second lead to a comfortable sitting area for additional living space, situated below skylights. Three well-sized guest bedrooms, including one facing the ocean, and two full baths complete the floor. All three of the bedrooms have access to the outdoor

terrace.

Exterior stairs from the second floor terrace lead to the pool area. “You don’t have to go through the house to go out to the pool,” Foglia says. “It’s rare that everyone has access to that.”

With more than one acre of land, the property has a tennis court. “This is something very unique,” says Blau. “You are no longer permitted to build tennis courts on Dune Road.”

The home’s elevated stature allows for another bonus, a lower level garage that can hold four cars.

An exterior elevator from the ground level to the first floor deck provides a helpful lift when unpacking for move-in day. It’s a benefit without taking up any of the living space inside, Foglia points out.

Just a few houses down to the east is Rogers Beach, where several lifeguards are on duty in-season. Close enough that you can take advantage of swimming under a lifeguard’s watchful eye, says Foglia, but, “Far enough away that you don’t have a cluster of people in front of your house.”

“The proximity to everything is superb,” says Blau. “The house is located a short distance from the lifeguard stand and minutes to town.”