What Can You Get for Under $1 Million in the Hamptons?

We all know homes in the Hamptons are not inexpensive, and they are, perhaps, more valuable than ever as people look to escape New York City due to COVID-19. We wondered though, what’s out there for under $1 million? How much will it get you? Here are some single family homes we found from Westhampton to Amagansett. It may surprise or shock you, but there’s definitely lots of potential.
14 Murray Place, Bridgehampton
Price: $750,000
Details: 4-bed, 2-bath built in 2001 on .33-acre
What’s special: Close to Bridgehampton Main Street
Broker: Timothy R. English, Brown Harris Stevens
2996 Noyac Road, Noyac
Price: $899,000
Details: 4-bed, 2-bath, 1,800-square foot ranch on .49-acre
What’s special: Separate, legal one-bedroom cottage
Broker: Susan M. Lahrman, Saunders & Associates
24 16th Street, Springs
Price: $484,900
Details: 1,500-square-foot cape, built in 1990, with three beds, two baths on .33-acre
What’s special: Potential
Broker: Todd A. Yovino, Island Advantage Realty
32 Whooping Hollow Road, East Hampton
Price: $945,000
Details: Post modern, four-bedroom, two bath in 2,400-square-feet on .55-acre
What’s special: Large deck and cathedral ceilings
Broker: Carin Constant, Coldwell Banker Beau Hulse Realty Group
Open House: Tuesday, October 27 and Wednesday, October 28, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
753 Montauk Highway, Amagansett
Price: $949,00
Details: 2,000-square-foot house across from the Dunes, built in 1970
What’s special: Located on a hilltop on over an acre of land
Broker: Justin Agnello, Hara Kang, Douglas Elliman
48 Shore Road, North Sea
Price: $799,000
Details: Set on quarter-acre lot, three-bedroom, two-bath ranch built in 1997
What’s special: Located across from North Sea Creek with boat access to Great Peconic Bay; room for a pool
Broker: Gene Gilyutin, Jennifer Reiner, Hampton Estates Realty
32 Moon Avenue, Flanders
Price: $479,000
Details: Five-bedroom, 2.5-bath in 2,167-square feet
What’s special: Located in Bay View Pines on a dead-end street, down the block from a sandy beach
Broker: Dottie Minnick, Bagshaw Real Estate
49 Station Road, Westhampton
Price: $399,000
Details: Originally built in 1915, this one bed, one bath bungalow is just 576 feet
What’s special: Situated on a half-acre, there is a detached garage with lots of room to expand
Broker: Ashley Farrell, Alexandra Cable, Corcoran
14 Chestnut Lane, East Quogue
Price: $599,000
Details: Contemporary saltbox, three-bed, two baths with pool and large multi-level deck
What’s special: Located south of the highway, minutes to shopping and deeded rights to ocean and bay beaches
Broker: James Cumisky, Quogue East Realty Company