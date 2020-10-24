What Can You Get for Under $1 Million in the Hamptons?

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

We all know homes in the Hamptons are not inexpensive, and they are, perhaps, more valuable than ever as people look to escape New York City due to COVID-19. We wondered though, what’s out there for under $1 million? How much will it get you? Here are some single family homes we found from Westhampton to Amagansett. It may surprise or shock you, but there’s definitely lots of potential.

14 Murray Place, Bridgehampton

Price: $750,000

Details: 4-bed, 2-bath built in 2001 on .33-acre

What’s special: Close to Bridgehampton Main Street

Broker: Timothy R. English, Brown Harris Stevens

2996 Noyac Road, Noyac

Price: $899,000

Details: 4-bed, 2-bath, 1,800-square foot ranch on .49-acre

What’s special: Separate, legal one-bedroom cottage

Broker: Susan M. Lahrman, Saunders & Associates

24 16th Street, Springs

Price: $484,900

Details: 1,500-square-foot cape, built in 1990, with three beds, two baths on .33-acre

What’s special: Potential

Broker: Todd A. Yovino, Island Advantage Realty

32 Whooping Hollow Road, East Hampton

Price: $945,000

Details: Post modern, four-bedroom, two bath in 2,400-square-feet on .55-acre

What’s special: Large deck and cathedral ceilings

Broker: Carin Constant, Coldwell Banker Beau Hulse Realty Group

Open House: Tuesday, October 27 and Wednesday, October 28, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

753 Montauk Highway, Amagansett

Price: $949,00

Details: 2,000-square-foot house across from the Dunes, built in 1970

What’s special: Located on a hilltop on over an acre of land

Broker: Justin Agnello, Hara Kang, Douglas Elliman

48 Shore Road, North Sea

Price: $799,000

Details: Set on quarter-acre lot, three-bedroom, two-bath ranch built in 1997

What’s special: Located across from North Sea Creek with boat access to Great Peconic Bay; room for a pool

Broker: Gene Gilyutin, Jennifer Reiner, Hampton Estates Realty

32 Moon Avenue, Flanders

Price: $479,000

Details: Five-bedroom, 2.5-bath in 2,167-square feet

What’s special: Located in Bay View Pines on a dead-end street, down the block from a sandy beach

Broker: Dottie Minnick, Bagshaw Real Estate

49 Station Road, Westhampton

Price: $399,000

Details: Originally built in 1915, this one bed, one bath bungalow is just 576 feet

What’s special: Situated on a half-acre, there is a detached garage with lots of room to expand

Broker: Ashley Farrell, Alexandra Cable, Corcoran

14 Chestnut Lane, East Quogue

Price: $599,000

Details: Contemporary saltbox, three-bed, two baths with pool and large multi-level deck

What’s special: Located south of the highway, minutes to shopping and deeded rights to ocean and bay beaches

Broker: James Cumisky, Quogue East Realty Company