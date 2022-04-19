What Will the Hamptons Be Like in Summer 2022?

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The rental market has been quiet after a couple of week-long spurts of activity earlier in 2022. With sales transactions continuing to impress, many landlords who typically rent their homes at reasonable prices for the marketplace, are left scratching their heads at few or no inquiries.

“We spent so much money on a rental last summer,” said one recent New York City clubgoer who makes documentaries for a living. “When we got there, there wasn’t really much going on and when we did go out, it was kind of weird,” he continued, leaving open the question, what will the Hamptons be like this summer?

A recent Hamptons Market Data Instagram poll revealed that Hamptonites are looking forward to making plans at home with friends just as much as they are to making plans to go out. Thirty-eight percent of respondents were looking forward to being out and about, but they were still not sure what those plans would be, while 14% reported their calendars were already or almost full.

There are some newsworthy restaurants opening this season, a new brewery in Sag Harbor, charitable organizations that typically host summer events in the Hamptons are back in person, and when analyzing recent rental and sales market data, it appears there will be more homeowners in town than tenants, giving local businesses an opportunity to create lifetime value customers.

FOMO could very well return to the Hamptons in summer 2022, but ultimately, New York’s luxury beach towns will be what the residents and businesses here make of them.

There are some new last-minute summer rentals and a few price reductions just hit the rental market, so if you’re interested in visiting the Hamptons this summer, check out some of these new and time-tested hotspots as well as some now available summer rentals.

And remember, when the next A-list musician decides to make that last-minute guest appearance at one of our favorite venues, you won’t make it if you’re not already here.

Newly Listed & Recently Reduced in Price Hamptons Summer Rental Homes

31 Meeting House Lane, Amagansett — Offered exclusively with Beth Felsen of Sotheby’s International Realty @ $275,000 May 27 – September 5, 2022

239 East Lake Drive, Montauk — Offered @ $195,000 May 27 – September 5, 2022

42 Old Northwest Road, East Hampton — Offered @ $130,000 May 27 – September 5, 2022

98 Sycamore Drive, East Hampton — Offered @ $75,000, May 27 – September 5, 2022

16 Cove Road, Southampton — Offered exclusively with Alyra Hoffman of Compass @ $75,000, May 27 – September 5, 2022

37 Walnut Street, Apt 2, Southampton —Offered @ $42,500, May 27 – September 5, 2022

New Restaurants to Try

Lobster Roll, Southampton, now open

Tutto Cafe, East Hampton, opening for summer 2022

Si Si at East Hampton Point, East Hampton, now open

Dopo il Ponte, Bridgehampton, opening for summer 2022

Roberta’s, Montauk, opening for summer 2022

Rams Head Inn, Shelter Island, now open

Charity Events and Benefits

Guild Hall 2022 Summer Gala, Friday, August 19, 2022, 6- 11pm, Mulford Farm, 10 James Lane, East Hampton

The Retreat, All Against Abuse In-Person Cocktail Party, Saturday, June 4, 2022

Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation, Saturday, July 9, 2022

Parrish Art Museum, Midsummer Dance, Friday, July 8, 2022; Midsummer Party Saturday, July 9, 2022; Family Day Sunday, August 21, 2022

The Ellen Hermanson Foundation, Summer Gala, Saturday, August 27, 2022, 6-10 pm

Southampton Arts Center, Cocktail Party, Saturday, June 25, 2022 6-8pm

CTREE Hamptons Horses Changing Lives Benefit, Thursday, August 25, 2022

Nightlife

Southampton Social Club, Southampton

Stephen Talkhouse, Amagansett

Kidd Squid Brewery, Sag Harbor

Ruschmeyers, Montauk

The Surf Lodge, Montauk

The Arts

Hamptons Fine Art Fair, July 14, 2022

Art Market Hamptons, August 11 -14, 2022

Sag Harbor Cinema, Sag Harbor

Parrish Art Museum, Water Mill

Pollock-Krasner House, Springs

Southampton Arts Center, Southampton

The Watermill Center, Water Mill

Bay Street Theater, Sag Harbor

Guild Hall, East Hampton

Adrianna Nava is the Director of Market Intelligence for Covert at Compass and the founder of Hamptons Market Data