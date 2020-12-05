What’s in Contract: Property Once Part of Henry Ford’s Southampton Estate Ask $9.95 M

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

An iconic property, once part of Henry Ford II’s Southampton oceanfront estate recently went into contract. Gary DePersia’s listing at 21 Fordune Drive in Water Mill was last listed at $9.95 million.

The 12,000-plus-square-foot French chateau-styled house situated on the 2.5 acres countryside estate went on the market with Corcoran this fall. It is just a sliver of the 235-acre estate the head of Ford Motor Company began carving out in the late 1950s. Some 20 years later, his ex-wife, Anne McDonnell, sold the estate and it was divided into a gated enclave of 40 homes, known as Fordune.

At 21 Fordune Drive, which was built in 2000, a dramatic front door opens into a space designed by Sanchez & Coleman, the interior design firm founded by the famed fashion designer and architect Angel Sanchez and the interior designer Christopher Coleman, who implemented a mix of geometric shapes, clean lines, bold colors and warm undertones. Floor to ceiling windows overlook the manicured grounds.

Here’s what else we’ve noticed has gone into contract:

199 Georgian Lane, Water Mill

Last Ask: $6.25 million

Listing Broker: Terry Cohen, Saunders & Associates

A very private, landscaped, waterfront piece of property, just shy of an acre. The property comes with plans for a new modern house to replace an existing house, a newly built waterfront pool, bulkheaded dock and waterside gazebo all overlooking Hayground Cove, which leads out onto Mecox Bay. Frank and Dawn Bodenchak of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer. The original asking price in 2018 was $8.95 million.

145 Meadows East, Bridgehampton

Last Ask: $2.495 million

Listing Brokers: Gary DePersia and Mary Denny, Corcoran

Just over a mile north of the heart of downtown Bridgehampton, this four-bedroom traditional house sits on an acre. The fully equipped custom kitchen with professional appliances and breakfast area looks out to the backyard. The lower level offers a gym and recreational space, wine cellar and interior staircase access to the garage. Outside both covered and uncovered patios overlook the pool.

303 Two Holes of Water Road, East Hampton

Last Ask: $2.25 million

Listing Brokers: Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun, Douglas Elliman

Situated on three acres in the Northwest Woods, the 4,500-square-foot house also borders a two-acre private wooded reserve. The four-bedroom, four-bath house has an open floor plan, double-height cathedral ceilings with a fireplace in the living and family room. A brand new kitchen features Wolf appliances. A wrap-around deck overlooks the yard with a gunite pool.

212 Bull Path, East Hampton

Last Ask: $1.795 million

Listing Brokers: Justin Agnello, Hara Kang, and Sarah Keogh

A 3,000-square-foot home sits on 2.5 acres near Northwest Woods, just minutes to East Hampton Village. This traditional home four bedroom, two and a half bath house has an open-layout in the kitchen with a double island overlooking the sun room and backyard terrace. The master wing features a split bath with a sauna room and shower area. The finished basement has space for a gym and sports den. The backyard oasis has a stone patio with a built-in fireplace, jacuzzi and outdoor shower. The tennis court was newly surfaced, and there is a pool house and heated pool area.

422 Scuttlehole Road, Water Mill

Last Ask: $1.695 million

Listing Brokers: Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun, Douglas Elliman

Just seven days from list to contract, reports Rosko. The three-bed, three-bath tear-down is a fixer upper, but the 1.92-acre property drew multiple bids. Cynthia Beck of Compass brought in a buyer who saw the opportunity to develop the property, which can support a large home and accessory buildings.

111 Montauk Blvd., East Hampton

Last Ask: $1.795 million

Listing Broker: Cindy Shea, Sotheby’s International Realty

Cindy Shea’s buyers accepted an offer 10 days after the turnkey property was first listed. The four-bedroom, three and a half bath house is located on a private cul-de-sac. It’s welcoming from the start with a wide wrap-around porch. A double-height foyer leads into a living room with a fireplace and a nine-foot coffered ceiling. The master bedroom suite on the second floor offers a fireplace, professionally outfitted walk-in closet, and bathroom with freestanding soaking tub and large shower. The expansive deck overlooks the pool. Sharon Stern, also of Sotheby’s, repped the buyer.

