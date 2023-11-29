10-Acre Old Field Estate Offers Incredible Views of Long Island Sound

Situated on Crane Neck Point, the massive Mediterranean-style home offers approximately 20,000 square feet of livable space and the gated property includes a half-mile of private beach with a grandfathered cabana. Shan Chowdhury of Brown Harris Stevens has 70 Crane Neck Road listed at $12.5 million.

“Architecturally designed to take advantage of an extraordinary 10+/- acre lot with 300-degree views of the Long Island Sound, the home is perfectly built on a curve,” the listing description says.

Located at the very end of Crane Neck Road on an elevated bluff, the house was custom-built in 2003. It begins with a grand entry foyer with a dramatic double staircase and leads into well-appointed living spaces, such as a library, a solarium and a formal dining. There are several living rooms and an oversized kitchen with granite floors and it opens to a double-height great room.

Detailed millwork, mahogany windows and wrought-iron staircases can be found throughout the home. Marble runs down the hallways and can also be found in the bathrooms, while hardwood is used on the flooring in the rest of the house.

There are a total of six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and two half-baths. Four of the bedrooms are part of private suites featuring sitting rooms, walk-in closets and luxurious bathrooms.

Other amenities in the home include a gym, a wine cellar and a five-car garage with custom cabinetry. An apartment features a separate entrance affording privacy for staff or a guest. There is also a massive basement with 10-foot ceilings.

A 46-foot gunite pool is the center of the outdoor entertainment space overlooking the Sound. A pergola houses a full wet bar. There is also a bocce court and a pond nearby, while steps lead down the bluff to the beachside cabana and a private beach that spans 2,500 feet.

The home features Connecticut River granite siding, marble dust composite columns and blue stone porcelain tiles, all said to perfectly complement the natural surroundings. Also worth noting, the house has a Mediterrean-blue Ludowici glazed tile roof, guaranteed for 100 years.

Old Field, an incorporated village within Brookhaven Town, is home to many historic homes in an area with no commercial businesses. It is part of the coveted Three Village School District and is located about halfway between New York City and the Hamptons.

