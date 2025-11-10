$9.5M Nautical Sag Harbor Home Feels Like a Luxury Yacht

The nearly half-acre property boasts water on two sides of it.

Brown Harris Stevens just listed a nautical-inspired home on the peninsula of Bay Point, a small community on Sag Harbor Cove. Situated on a nearly half-acre lot with two sides of water, there are water views from nearly every room. It truly feels like like one of the luxury yachts pulling up in Sag Harbor, just without having to leave the shore.

The property at 60 Bay View Drive East also boasts one of the longest full-service private docks in all of Sag Harbor, with striking views of the marina and beyond.

“This is a special property with water views from almost every window — a one-of-a-kind opportunity in Sag Harbor to enjoy a waterside saltwater pool, a 50-foot dock, a spacious home with cabana and views galore,” says Cynthia Barrett, who represents the listing with Korine M. Konzet.

The asking price: $9.5 million.

The 4,850-square-foot residence, originally built in 1994, offers a bright and airy open-concept first-level floor plan. The living room, in particular, has commanding views of the water thanks to expansive windows. It also features a fireplace, coffered ceilings with wainscoting paneling. A chef’s kitchen and a dining area are adjacent. Hardwood flooring can be found throughout the home.

A provide den or media room, which also offers an en suite bedroom option, completes the first floor.

There are a total of four bedrooms and four baths. The generously-sized primary suite can be found on the second level and features breathtaking water views from a waterside balcony. The suite also offers two oversized walk-in closets.

Outside, there are multiple terraces leading to the saltwater solar pool and a bar pavilion.

A renovated beach cabana is located just off the expansive back deck.

Worth noting, the property is surrounded by two waterfront bulkheads.

