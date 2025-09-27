The historic Sag Harbor home long owned by pioneering documentary filmmaker D.A. Pennebaker sold earlier this month for $1.7 million, finding a buyer within one week of it going on the market.

Brown Harris Stevens agents Linley Hagen and Kim Kakerbeck had the exclusive listing and also represented the buyers.

A central figure in the cinema verité movement, Pennebaker passed away in 2019 at the age of 94. He was known as a trailblazer for capturing what was considered unvarnished slices of American culture and politics on film. Some of his best-known projects, Don’t Look Back, documented Bob Dylan’s 1965 tour of England and The War Room, which chronicled Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign. He earned the Governor’s Honorary Academy Award in 2013.

“When we sell old, beautiful homes in Sag Harbor, we know they all have a story to tell and 67 Garden Street was full of them,” Hagen tells Behind The Hedges. “It was always alive and well lived in, full of excitement for the five decades the owners lived there,” she says.

Pennebaker bought the home, which dates to the 1860s, since the 1970s. His widow, the filmmaker Chris Hegedus, whom he married in 1982, was the seller in the deal that closed on Sept. 9. The last ask was $1.89 million.