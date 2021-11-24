A Grandfather’s Gift: A Dollhouse of Memories

Keith Green was busier than most during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As one half of the Ciardullo Green team at Sotheby’s International Realty, he was kept occupied as people fled New York City for space and privacy on the East End. But Green was also busy building something very special: a dollhouse for his granddaughter.

And not just any dollhouse. There was no kit. No instructions. It didn’t come out of the window of a high-end shop. This is custom-made, one-of-a-kind just for the now 3-year-old Barrett Green.

“COVID arrived as a big dark cloud over all of our lives,” Green remembers. “The opportunity to build a dollhouse for our granddaughter was my silver lining. I could never have carved out the time otherwise.”

From his woodshop in his basement at the East Hampton home he shares with Ann Ciardullo, he reimagined it as a space to develop a miniature 1:12 replica of a home that was special to him and his family. “I spent 20 years of my life loving and restoring one of the most iconic homes in Connecticut,” he says of his family’s former colonial revival in Old Lyme.

“While I sold it 10 years ago, I carried the memories,” he says. “I carry all the architectural details in my mind and my heart.”

Now so do the 12 rooms of the dollhouse.

He incorporated facets of his old house, such as the secret room under the grand stairs, the crown-like dormer that centers over the bowed front porch and the iconic columns that hold up the copper roof, with rooms in their East Hampton house recognizable to Barrett. There’s “Ann’s laundry room,” her grandfather’s shop and the children’s playroom. An outdoor arbor next to the dollhouse even has a zinc-top table like the one at the East Hampton house.

“For once in my life, time was on my side,” Green says of the abundance of time due to the COVID shutdown. “I could slowly scour the internet to find things that would thrill.”