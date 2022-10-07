Traditional Bridgehampton Home Leads Hamptons Open Houses

If you’re planning to spend the long weekend looking at Hamptons open houses, keep this traditional Bridgehampton home on your radar. Situated between Sag Harbor and Bridgehampton, the house at 12 Bridge Hill Lane is listed for $3.895 million with Christopher J. Burnside and Aubri Peele of Brown Harris Stevens.
The 4,017 square feet of space is composed of four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. Past the foyer, is the great room, an eat-in kitchen, a formal dining room and much more. Design aspects come together to make the space unique including floor-to-ceiling windows.
Right outside, a porch and patio area look onto a pool and large yard on the 1.17-acre property.
An open house will be held on Saturday, October 8 from 12 to 2 p.m.
