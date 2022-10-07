Traditional Bridgehampton Home Leads Hamptons Open Houses

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

If you’re planning to spend the long weekend looking at Hamptons open houses, keep this traditional Bridgehampton home on your radar. Situated between Sag Harbor and Bridgehampton, the house at 12 Bridge Hill Lane is listed for $3.895 million with Christopher J. Burnside and Aubri Peele of Brown Harris Stevens.

The 4,017 square feet of space is composed of four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. Past the foyer, is the great room, an eat-in kitchen, a formal dining room and much more. Design aspects come together to make the space unique including floor-to-ceiling windows.

Right outside, a porch and patio area look onto a pool and large yard on the 1.17-acre property.

An open house will be held on Saturday, October 8 from 12 to 2 p.m.

Other Hamptons open houses this weekend:

984 and 984a Noyac Path, Water Mill

Price: $7.995 million

Broker: Angela Boyer-Stump, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 8, 1o a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

See it here->

22 Farm House Lane, East Hampton

Price: $2.895 million

Broker: Nola Baris, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 8, 1o:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here->

803 & 807 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton

Price: $6.97 million

Broker: Zacheriah Dayton, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 8, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here->

42 Miller Lane East, East Hampton

Price: $4.995 million

Brokers: James K Peyton and John Frangeskos, Corcoran

Saturday, October 8, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here->

18 Spring Pond Lane, Southampton

Price: $2.195 million

Broker: Ina Charkow, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 8, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here->

18 Old School House Lane, East Hampton

Price: $4.895 million

Broker: Richard Baris, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 8, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here->

50 Harbor View Drive, East Hampton

Price: $1.75 million

Brokers: Kimberly Kakerbeck and Juliana Frei, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, October 8, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here->

40 Sayres Path, Wainscott

Price: $10.95 million

Broker: Brenda S. Powers, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 8, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here->

397 Sagg Main Street, Sagaponack

Price: $20.9 million

Broker: John A. Healey, Sotheby’s International Realty

Sunday, October 9, 10 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

See it here ->

24 Sammys Beach Road, Easy Hampton

Price: $3.25 million

Broker: John A. Healey, Sotheby’s International Realty

Sunday, October 9, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here->

62 Buell Lane Extension, East Hampton

Price: $5.495 million

Broker: Zacheriah Dayton, Sotheby’s International Realty

Sunday, October 9, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here->

90 Little Fresh Pond Road, Southampton

Price: $1.5 million

Broker: Cynthia F Kolbenheyer, Corcoran

Sunday, October 9, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here->

Looking for North Fork open houses? Check them out here on Saturday morning.