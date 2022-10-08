Open Houses

North Fork Open Houses: A Custom-Built Colonial, Plus More This Weekend

North Fork open houses
Courtesy of Daniel Gale

This custom-built, colonial home in East Marion is among the North Fork open houses this weekend. The home at 850 E Gillette Drive is listed at $1.795 million. William Joseph Walters from Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty represents the home.

Built by Boger Construction, a Southold-based company, this four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom house is suitable for a family. An open great room with vaulted ceilings offers a perfect gathering space. A finished basement offers more area for storage and entertaining.

Plus, the rental potential at this property is particularly high.

See the spot on Saturday, October 8 from 1 to 3 p.m.

More North Fork open houses:

North Fork open houses
Courtesy of Daniel Gale

605 Gus Drive, East Marion
Price: $2.349 million
Broker: Judy Rudsky, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 8, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Sunday, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of NOFO Real Estate

345 Budds Pond Road, Southold
Price: $995,000
Broker: Gina Marie Benedetto, NOFO Real Estate
Saturday, October 8, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

1400 Evergreen Drive, Cutchogue
Price: $1.075 million
Broker: Mary Lentini, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 8 and Sunday, October 9, 12 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->

North Fork open houses
Courtesy of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

980 Manhasset Avenue, Greenport
Price: $1.289 million
Broker: Janet Markarian, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 8, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

8380 Peconic Bay Boulevard, Laurel
Price: $3.6 million
Brokers: Carol Szynaka and Mariah Mills, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 8, 2 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

12910 Main Road, East Marion
Price: $1.995 million
Broker: William Joseph Walters, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Sunday, October 9, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

3295 Pine Neck Road, Southold
Price: $1.45 million
Brokers: JoAnn Wind and Justin Concannon, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Sunday, October 9, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->

