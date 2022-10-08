Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

This custom-built, colonial home in East Marion is among the North Fork open houses this weekend. The home at 850 E Gillette Drive is listed at $1.795 million. William Joseph Walters from Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty represents the home.

Built by Boger Construction, a Southold-based company, this four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom house is suitable for a family. An open great room with vaulted ceilings offers a perfect gathering space. A finished basement offers more area for storage and entertaining.

Plus, the rental potential at this property is particularly high.

See the spot on Saturday, October 8 from 1 to 3 p.m.

More North Fork open houses:

605 Gus Drive, East Marion

Price: $2.349 million

Broker: Judy Rudsky, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 8, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Sunday, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

345 Budds Pond Road, Southold

Price: $995,000

Broker: Gina Marie Benedetto, NOFO Real Estate

Saturday, October 8, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

1400 Evergreen Drive, Cutchogue

Price: $1.075 million

Broker: Mary Lentini, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 8 and Sunday, October 9, 12 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

980 Manhasset Avenue, Greenport

Price: $1.289 million

Broker: Janet Markarian, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 8, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

8380 Peconic Bay Boulevard, Laurel

Price: $3.6 million

Brokers: Carol Szynaka and Mariah Mills, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 8, 2 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

12910 Main Road, East Marion

Price: $1.995 million

Broker: William Joseph Walters, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Sunday, October 9, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

3295 Pine Neck Road, Southold

Price: $1.45 million

Brokers: JoAnn Wind and Justin Concannon, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Sunday, October 9, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

