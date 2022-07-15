Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Beat the heat this weekend with Hamptons open houses and visit Westhampton Beach for a double open house feature from Beechwood Homes, featuring two new residential developments at Country Pointe Estates and Oneck Landing.

Country Pointe Estates on Depot Road features 22 separate homes in the area range from 2,500-to-5,500 square feet and start at $2 million.

Oneck Landing is a four-parcel Moriches Bay enclave on Fiske Avenue. Two have sold and two parcels are available. There is a six-bedroom home being featured this weekend. Interior amenities include a great room, state-of-the-art kitchen and two laundry rooms. The outdoor space of the unit includes a front and back porch. This location is listed at $6.75 million.

Check out Country Point Estates during a showing at 44 Depot Road in Westhampton Beach on Sunday, July 17 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The Oneck Landing open house will be held at 292 Oneck Lane, in Westhampton Beach on Sunday, July 17 from 12 to 2 p.m.

More Hamptons open houses this weekend:



4 Semaphore Road, East Hampton

Price: $2.295 million

Broker: Rebekah C Baker, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, July 16, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

24 Oak Street, Westhampton Beach

Price: $2.1 million

Brokers: Letticia Lettieri, Bill Carroll, Corcoran

Saturday, July 16, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

24 Cedar Lane, Remsenburg

Price: $4 million

Broker: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, July 16, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

484 and 984 Noyac Path, Water Mill

Price: $7.995 million

Broker: Anglea Boyer-Stump, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, July 16, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

46 Kennery Drive, Southampton

Price: $995,000

Broker: Don Oliver, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, July 16, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

30 Box Tree Road, Quogue

Price: $1.795 million

Brokers: Amanda Murray, Robert Murray and Meredith Murray, Corcoran

Saturday, July 16, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

2 Wagon Lane, East Hampton North

Price: $5.75 million

Brokers: Benjamin P Dixon and Brianna Ottati, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, July 16, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Sunday, July 17, 1 – 3 p.m.

30 Laurel Hill Lane, Amagansett

Price: $9.849 million

Brokers: James Keogh, Hara Kang, Sarah Keogh, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, July 16, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

2450 Pantigo Road, Unit 1, East Hampton North

Price: $1.675 million

Broker: Priscilla Holloway, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, July 16, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

4 Downer Place, Sag Harbor

Price: $3.25 million

Broker: Chris Tice, Corcoran

Saturday, July 16, 12 – 2 p.m.

85 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach Village

Price: $11.9 million

Broker: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, July 16, 12 – 2 p.m.

182 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Road, East Hampton

Price: $1.745 million

Broker: Rebekah C Baker, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, July 16, 2:30 – 4 p.m. and Sunday, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

