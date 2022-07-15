Beat the heat this weekend with Hamptons open houses and visit Westhampton Beach for a double open house feature from Beechwood Homes, featuring two new residential developments at Country Pointe Estates and Oneck Landing.
Country Pointe Estates on Depot Road features 22 separate homes in the area range from 2,500-to-5,500 square feet and start at $2 million.
Oneck Landing is a four-parcel Moriches Bay enclave on Fiske Avenue. Two have sold and two parcels are available. There is a six-bedroom home being featured this weekend. Interior amenities include a great room, state-of-the-art kitchen and two laundry rooms. The outdoor space of the unit includes a front and back porch. This location is listed at $6.75 million.
Check out Country Point Estates during a showing at 44 Depot Road in Westhampton Beach on Sunday, July 17 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The Oneck Landing open house will be held at 292 Oneck Lane, in Westhampton Beach on Sunday, July 17 from 12 to 2 p.m.
More Hamptons open houses this weekend:
4 Semaphore Road, East Hampton
Price: $2.295 million
Broker: Rebekah C Baker, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, July 16, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
24 Oak Street, Westhampton Beach
Price: $2.1 million
Brokers: Letticia Lettieri, Bill Carroll, Corcoran
Saturday, July 16, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
24 Cedar Lane, Remsenburg
Price: $4 million
Broker: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, July 16, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
484 and 984 Noyac Path, Water Mill
Price: $7.995 million
Broker: Anglea Boyer-Stump, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, July 16, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
46 Kennery Drive, Southampton
Price: $995,000
Broker: Don Oliver, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, July 16, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
30 Box Tree Road, Quogue
Price: $1.795 million
Brokers: Amanda Murray, Robert Murray and Meredith Murray, Corcoran
Saturday, July 16, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
2 Wagon Lane, East Hampton North
Price: $5.75 million
Brokers: Benjamin P Dixon and Brianna Ottati, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, July 16, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Sunday, July 17, 1 – 3 p.m.
30 Laurel Hill Lane, Amagansett
Price: $9.849 million
Brokers: James Keogh, Hara Kang, Sarah Keogh, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, July 16, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
2450 Pantigo Road, Unit 1, East Hampton North
Price: $1.675 million
Broker: Priscilla Holloway, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, July 16, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
4 Downer Place, Sag Harbor
Price: $3.25 million
Broker: Chris Tice, Corcoran
Saturday, July 16, 12 – 2 p.m.
85 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach Village
Price: $11.9 million
Broker: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, July 16, 12 – 2 p.m.
182 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Road, East Hampton
Price: $1.745 million
Broker: Rebekah C Baker, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, July 16, 2:30 – 4 p.m. and Sunday, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
