Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Spring is in the air. The flowers are blooming and new residential developments are sprouting in Westhampton Beach.

On the heels of selling out the condo development at The Latch in Southampton, The Beechwood Organization is moving forward with its plans for new single-family homes in Westhampton Beach. Country Pointe Estates is a 22-home residential community on Depot Road, while Oneck Landing is a four-parcel Moriches Bay enclave on Fiske Avenue.

“We’ve built some of the most sought-after homes in the Hamptons and for the first time offer new construction homes in the Village of Westhampton Beach, one of the most desirable places to live on the South Fork,” says founder and CEO, Michael Dubb, The Beechwood Organization, one of the largest developers of single-family and multifamily housing in New York State.

With these new homes, Beechwood will have created 129 residences in the Hamptons. In 2013, the company designed Bishops Pond, a 69-home luxury condo community, in Southampton Village, which became the fastest-selling community of its kind in the Hamptons. Two years later, Beechwood sold out 10 townhomes next door, as well as the four estate homes built at Bishops Grant on North Main Street.

Most recently, Beechwood announced a sell-out of 20 homes at The Latch in Southampton Village, which also won design awards for its work at the historic main Latch building and adjacent Terry Cottage, originally designed by the noted architectural firm Stanford White of McKim, Mead & White. The 19 condo townhouse community at 101 Hill Street and the single-family home at 109 Hill Street ranged in price from $2.6 million to $7 million.

“It’s gratifying as both a developer and local homeowner in the village for 25 years, to create what will be some of the area’s finest new homes in a location that has so much to offer,” Dubb says. “We have resort-style amenities, a small-town feel and the easiest commute between the Hamptons and parts west.”

Westhampton Beach has become increasingly popular in recent years. Often called “the nearest Hampton,” the village is just 75 miles east of mid-town Manhattan and therefore cuts out much of the traffic endured getting to points further east. Westhampton’s downtown has been revitalized with a newly laid out Main Street, a bustling shopping and dining complemented by the performing arts theater and an esteemed school district.

Plans for Country Pointe

Country Pointe Estates is located on the former site of Wholistic Tennis Academy at 44 Depot Road, within walking distance of the Long Island Rail Road Station in Westhampton and just a five-minute drive to Main Street and Dune Road’s beaches. A five-minute drive south is Beechwood’s second development, Oneck Landing, overlooking Moriches Bay at Oneck Lane and Fiske Avenue.

Three styles of homes, set on half-acre lots, will be available at Country Pointe Estates, ranging from 4,633 square feet to 5,917 square feet of living space. “Floorplans speak to how both second-home and full-time owners want to live today with open-concept great rooms and kitchens, first-floor primary bedrooms and finished basements,” Beechwood says. “Designs provide an indoor-outdoor lifestyle with options for a swimming pool and extensive outdoor living spaces that connect to the home such as pool bathrooms and gracious mudrooms.”

Asking prices range from $2.7 million to more than $3.6 million.

The Atlantic model, a 4,633-square-foot home, starts at around $2.7 million. The six-bedroom, five-full-bath and two-half-bath home offer a light-filled double-height entry area that leads to an open living area with a fireplace and walls of windows. The expansive, first-level primary suite features two walk-in closets and a large soaking tub. There is also an oversized mudroom and a laundry room off the two-car attached garage, a second powder room that opens to the backyard living area and a full lower level.

The Beacon model, to start at around $3.1 million, is a 5,055-square-foot home with six bedrooms, five full baths and two-half baths. A covered porch leads to a double-height entry area. Large and windowed walls highlight open plan living spaces and lead to backyard outdoor living. There is also a full lower level.

Lastly, the Commodore model starts at around $3.6 million, The 5,917-square-foot home offers six bedrooms, five full baths and one-half bath, a full lower level, plus a two-car garage with access to the mudroom and a pantry. “A covered porch defines the classic Hamptons exterior, and a double-height entry area opens to light-filled spaces,” the description reads. “A great room with fireplace and three sets of glass doors open to both a large dining area and the backyard for indoor-outdoor living. A spacious ground-floor primary suite features generous closet space and a luxurious soaking tub.”

Pre-construction sales will likely begin in the spring when the full permits are expected. The first occupancy is anticipated for the spring of 2023.

Oneck Landing Is Underway

As for Oneck Landing, sales have already begun. In February, two homesites for custom homes by Beechwood sold. The 0.98-acre property with water views at 7 Fiske Avenue sold for $2.2 million. The 1.31-acre waterfront parcel 3 Fiske Avenue sold for $4.6 million.

Homesite 4 at 5 Fiske Avenue, a 1.1-acre waterfront parcel, is still available for sale at $6.5 million for just the land. Beechwood will work with the buyers on a custom home.

Beechwood has already begun building a home at the other property in Oneck Landing that is still available, Homesite 2 at 1 Fiske Avenue, where a 5,737-square-foot home is underway. The five-bedroom and six-and-one-half bath, classic shingle-style house will sit on 1.14 acres and offers views of Moriches Bay. The asking price is $6.99 million for both the land.

Designed for indoor-outdoor living, the home features top-of-the-line appliances, fixtures and finishes, a grand entrance leading to a double-height living area with walls of windows, all ensuite bedrooms, first and second-floor primary suites with luxurious baths, large walk-in closets and multiple balconies, as well as the convenience of laundry rooms on both levels.

Beechwood, based in Jericho on Long Island, has built more than 7,500 homes in 60 communities across the New York metro area since 1985, including new developments in Saratoga and New York City. Dubb, the founder, joined by his son and principal Steven Dubb in 2008, is renowned for “not just selling a home, but a lifestyle,” with signature quality construction and design.