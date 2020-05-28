Achieving Aural and Visual Nirvana in Your Home Theater

Courtesy Crescendo

We are consuming more entertainment than ever, thanks to the availability of streaming services and instant media. But a lot of times, it can feel like a race to the bottom in terms of quality viewing and listening--people are quick to just watch or listen on their phones and tablets, and a lot of the intended audio-visual experience is lost. A top-notch home theater can change all that. With the right speakers, screens and even seating, your consumption of media can be all the more exciting and immersive. Mike Brody, Vice President of Crescendo Designs, Ltd., talks about the latest technology, the must-haves for home theaters and how to make the most out of your space.

What are the keys to creating the ultimate home theater these days?

To create the ultimate theater, you have to understand what is important to the client and then you have to know how to deliver this experience. There are a small amount of companies that can actually provide this. This is why we have a demonstration theater in our Southampton experience center.

What are the, say, five essential products? What features do you suggest?

Five must-have products for the ultimate experience include a Large Multi Aspect Filmscreen, a True 4K Multi Aspect Projector, a Dolby Atmos configured surround sound system (with a minimum of 7.4.2 channels), electronics/amplification/room acoustics that can be professionally planned and calibrated and lastly...comfortable seating!

What surprising and impressive new innovations and approaches to home theater/entertainment have you seen recently?

The new Dolby Atmos surround sound format brings object orientated surround sound to the listener. Combine that with a new speaker, subwoofer, processor and amplification technology and you get a better-than-the-theater experience. Regarding the visual element, 4K/HDR/Dolby Vision Projection is also very exciting. We can deliver a much larger picture with greater resolution and color, which equals more realism.

What are the most important questions for people to ask when planning a home theater/entertainment space?

We start with the required seating. This lets us develop a layout and plan for the space. Then we ask what the family wants to use the room for (movies, TV, sports, games, concerts, music). Next, we look to understand performance criteria by demonstrating our theater room. This helps us both understand what level of equipment is needed to meet the client's expectations and establish a budget.

With people needing to stay home more these days, what changes have you seen in the types of products and features people have been looking for regarding home theaters and entertainment?

We have seen a spike in demand for a better quality experience and to upgrade equipment to the new spec. If the client does not have it yet, we are also adding streaming products so they can have content on demand.