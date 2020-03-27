Always Be Closing: 129 and 133 Sayres Path, Wainscott

129 and 133 Sayres Path, Wainscott, Photo: Douglas Elliman Photography

Considering this Wainscott compound was previously owned by the "Savior of Central Park," it's no wonder the grounds are so gorgeous. The seller, Elizabeth Barlow Rogers, is known for spearheading the preservation and revitalization of Central Park. She was the first person to hold the title of Central Park Administrator and the was the founding president of the Central Park Conservancy. Now, the property has been sold for $7.9 million.

Barlow Rogers was inspired by Central Park when designing the beautiful landscape. The property features mature landscaping, handcrafted gates, winding rock paths, handcrafted overpasses and benches, all of which lead to a scenic manmade pond and waterfall. The 3-acre compound consists of the two adjoining parcels, each single and separate. 133 Sayres Path is a 1-acre parcel and a home that can either be reinvented or rebuilt, while 129 Sayres Path is on 2 acres and can also be reworked.

"Elizabeth Barlow Rogers is an amazing women with a true love for nature," says listing Agent Angela Toscano of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. "Every tree, bush, flower and stone was hand-picked by her, which brought a little bit of Central Park to her beloved Wainscott home. I would describe it as a heavenly sanctuary. It was truly an honor to represent this masterpiece of a property."

Stacy Cohen of Saunders brought the buyer.