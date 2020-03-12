Behind The Hedges 12.03.2020 14:26 Always Be Closing: 7 Powell Avenue, Southampton
Always Be Closing: 7 Powell Avenue, Southampton

March 12, 2020 By Behind the Hedges Staff
7 Powell Avenue, Southampton, Photo: Courtesy Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Built in 1884, who could predict that a former potato and grain barn would one day be the office space of an iconic Piano Man?

7 Powell Avenue, Southampton, Photo: Courtesy Douglas Elliman Real Estate

The property at 7 Powell Avenue, Southampton, has closed. It was listed by Brenda Giufurta of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, and Joseph Savio, also of Douglas Elliman, brought the buyers. This interesting building was once used as office space for Hamptonite and superstar Billy Joel.

Sited on .21 acres adjacent to the Southampton train station, the period building comes with more than 8,000 square feet, on three floors. Drenched in historic details and period touches, including intricate hand-laid brickwork, arched brick door details, hand hewn pine floors and beams, 1 1/2 -foot poured cement flooring, and a working antique freight elevator, this trophy building is a rare gem in a prime location.

7 Powell Avenue, Southampton, Photo: Courtesy Douglas Elliman Real Estate

"It's truly a trophy building," says Giufurta. "Drenched in historical details, it presents a once-in-a-lifetime commercial opportunity."

7 Powell Avenue, Southampton, Photo: Courtesy Douglas Elliman Real Estate

