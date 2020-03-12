Always Be Closing: 7 Powell Avenue, Southampton

7 Powell Avenue, Southampton, Photo: Courtesy Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Built in 1884, who could predict that a former potato and grain barn would one day be the office space of an iconic Piano Man?

The property at 7 Powell Avenue, Southampton, has closed. It was listed by Brenda Giufurta of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, and Joseph Savio, also of Douglas Elliman, brought the buyers. This interesting building was once used as office space for Hamptonite and superstar Billy Joel.

Sited on .21 acres adjacent to the Southampton train station, the period building comes with more than 8,000 square feet, on three floors. Drenched in historic details and period touches, including intricate hand-laid brickwork, arched brick door details, hand hewn pine floors and beams, 1 1/2 -foot poured cement flooring, and a working antique freight elevator, this trophy building is a rare gem in a prime location.

"It's truly a trophy building," says Giufurta. "Drenched in historical details, it presents a once-in-a-lifetime commercial opportunity."